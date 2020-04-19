Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Highlights of the Together At Home concert

Sir Tom Jones and Little Mix are among the UK artists featuring in a UK version of the star-studded One World: Together At Home concert.

The event has already been shown online and on US TV with the aim of celebrating healthcare workers working through the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC One is broadcasting a British edition with extra performances and stories about UK front-line staff.

The stars filmed themselves singing in their own - mostly luxurious - homes.

Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, the Rolling Stones and Coldplay's Chris Martin appeared in the main concert on US TV, and are also in the UK version.

Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift are among the US stars in both.

The BBC One edit, which is presented by Dermot O'Leary, Clara Amfo and Claudia Winkleman, also includes additional performances from Rag 'N' Bone Man, George the Poet and The Kingdom Choir.

Ellie Goulding and Jess Glynne have offered different songs for the UK and US versions.

Image caption The four members of Little Mix performed from their homes

Little Mix performed their hit Touch, and singer Perrie Edwards said she hoped fans were "being positive during this weird, weird time".

She said: "I think we can all agree that the love that we feel for the NHS staff at this time and the key workers, doctors, nurses, carers, retail workers, postmen, waste collectors, the list goes on and on.

"You all deserve such a huge thank you and we appreciate you so, so, so much. Everybody please take care of yourselves, take care of your loved ones, stay home, save lives, protect the NHS."

'True heroes'

Sir Paul called healthcare workers "the true heroes" of the crisis, and remembered his mother Mary, who was a nurse during World War Two.

"Let's tell our leaders that we need them to strengthen the healthcare systems all round the world so that a crisis like this never happens again," he said before launching into Lady Madonna.

Although the show has been dubbed the "lockdown Live Aid", the stars weren't asking viewers to donate to charity.

Instead, Global Citizen, the organisation that put the show together with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Lady Gaga, said "world leaders, corporate partners and philanthropists" had pledged $127m (£100m) during the event to support health workers.

As well as raising funds and celebrating front-line staff, the broadcast gave viewers a glimpse into the homes of pop and rock superstars - from Taylor Swift's floral wallpaper to Sir Elton John's basketball hoop and US singer Charlie Puth's unmade bed.

The Rolling Stones managed to play together from four separate locations - although drummer Charlie Watts did not appear to have a drum kit in his house.

Instead, he banged on flight cases and the arm of a sofa for their rendition of You Can't Always Get What You Want.

