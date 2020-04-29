Image copyright Channel 4 Image caption Steph McGovern launched her new Channel 4 show from her own home

Steph McGovern has announced she is halting her home-made Channel 4 show to "give my family our home back".

She was originally due to host The Steph Show, a new live daily lunchtime programme, from a studio in Leeds.

But she has been going live from her living room in Harrogate for a month because of the coronavirus lockdown.

"As much as I've loved doing a lockdown show at home I never expected it to go on this long," tweeted McGovern, who has a six-month-old daughter.

"We've decided it's time to have a break and give my family our home back."

She added that she hopes to resume broadcasting from the new studios "in a couple of months, once they're safely up and running".

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: "The Steph Show will be back on air later this year when it will be broadcast live from Leeds Dock as always planned."

The final lockdown version of the show will be aired on 7 May, but McGovern joked that she "may still be wearing slippers" when she moves to the studio.

The Steph Show has recently been attracting around 160,000 viewers per day - much lower than rival shows like This Morning, Loose Women and Bargain Hunt.

Since the lockdown, a number of TV, radio and podcast hosts have been broadcasting from home, while others have been in studios while adhering to social distancing rules.

