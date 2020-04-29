Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Take That are currently a trio - Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen

The hits of Take That are to be used in a new film about a fictional boy band and their fans.

Greatest Days will be based on the stage musical The Band, about a group of women who get back together to see their favourite band after 25 years.

Its film adaptation follows the success of music-based movies like Mamma Mia!, Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman.

Sixteen of the group's hits were used in the stage version, and they are writing a new song for the film.

"Take That are very much involved in it," producer Danny Perkins told Deadline. "They're excited about the idea of the film and are involved at every step."

'Uplifting impact'

He added: "There are more serious things to be concerned about right now but hopefully this can bring some joy once it can get going."

Pointing to Mamma Mia!, which came out during the 2008 financial crisis, Perkins said he hoped Greatest Days could have "a similarly uplifting impact".

The director will be Coky Giedroyc, who recently made How to Build A Girl and is the sister of TV presenter Mel Giedroyc. It will be written by Tim Firth, who penned the musical.

The stage show featured the winners of the BBC talent contest Let It Shine.

