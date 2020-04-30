Image copyright Getty Images

Britney Spears has posted a workout video in which she reveals she accidentally burned down her home gym with two candles last year.

The US pop star revealed on Instagram on Wednesday it was the first time she had returned to the now sparse gym room since the incident six months ago.

The video showed her lifting dumbbells and doing squats.

"I haven't been in here for like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately," said the 38-year-old.

"I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down."

'By the grace of God'

The video's caption explained more about how the "accident" unfolded, as Spears added she was "grateful" it wasn't worse, and joked she likes "working out better outside anyways."

"I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!!," she wrote. "By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt."

She added she was missing boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The star made her name with hits such as Oops!...I Did It Again, Toxic and Womaniser, but of late has become more known for sharing humorous online exercise videos with her 24m followers.

In one she claimed she could run 100 metres in six or seven seconds, but later clarified she was joking, after fans online pointed out that would in fact set a new world record.

"Obviously I was joking about running the 100 metre dash in 5.97 seconds," she wrote.

"The world record is held by Usain Bolt, which is 9.58 seconds… but you better believe I'm coming for the world record, #joking."

Spears, who announced she was to take an indefinite hiatus in 2018 to spend more time with her family, has not toured or put out an album for several years.

Last year, her father stepped down as her conservator after 11 years, for his own "personal health reasons", with a judge appointing her care-giver, Jodi Montgomery, as his replacement.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.