Piers Morgan has said he will temporarily step back from presenting Good Morning Britain after developing a "mild" coronavirus symptom.

The ITV programme will be hosted by Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid, as Mr Morgan awaits test results on Monday, he said.

In a tweet, Mr Morgan said he was acting "on medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution".

Last week, he was cleared of breaching TV watchdog Ofcom's rules after 4,000 complaints about his questioning.

During an animated interview, he asked care minister Helen Whately for the number of health workers and care workers who had died from the illness.

She accused him of "shouting at me and not giving me a chance to answer your questions" and "attempting to score points".

Skip Twitter post by @piersmorgan UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2020 Report

Mr Morgan defended his approach, saying it was not as "uncomfortable" as the conditions for the carers on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.

The presenter has also attracted positive publicity recently, as one of the famous faces taking on the 2.6 challenge, which replaced the London Marathon and raised money for struggling charities.