Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Amber Gill, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague starred in the 2019 series of Love Island

Love Island will not broadcast a summer series this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality show will instead return in 2021, ITV confirmed on Monday.

Kevin Lygo, director of television at ITV said: "We have tried every which way to make Love Island this summer.

"But logistically it's just not possible to produce it in a way that safeguards the wellbeing of everyone involved and that for us is the priority."

He added: "In normal circumstances we would be preparing very soon to travel out to the location in Mallorca to get the villa ready but clearly that's now out of the question.

"We are very sorry for fans of the show but making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime Love Island fans can still enjoy all six series of Love Island on BritBox."

Love Island is the most successful programme in ITV2's history.

More than six million viewers watched the launch of last summer's series, which was eventually won by Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paige Turley and Finley Tapp won the first winter series of Love Island earlier this year

The dating show sees contestants secluded in a villa in Spain, hoping to find romance. The winning couple receives £50,000.

The show, a revival of an earlier series of the same name which aired for two series back in 2005 and 2006, has been broadcast every summer since 2015.

Earlier this year it launched an additional winter series, which was won by Finley Tapp and Paige Turley.

Skip Twitter post by @thewhitmore Like with a lot of things because of restrictions with travel, social distancing and unable to plan ahead, Love Island is postponed until 2021.

Great news is that there have been more applications then any other series! Next year is going to be BIG. Stay safe ❤️ — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) May 4, 2020 Report

Laura Whitmore was set to return to host Love Island this summer having presented the winter edition.

Former presenter Caroline Flack died earlier this year.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.