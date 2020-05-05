Image copyright YouTube/Vogue Image caption Florence Welch sang from her home during an online Met Ball event

It's usually one of the THE highlights of the fashion calendar.

But like most events, the annual Met Gala - which had been due to take place in New York on Monday - was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It normally sees stars like Lady GaGa, Billy Porter and Katy Perry gracing the red carpet in elaborate outfits.

All was not lost, however, as celebrities including Julia Roberts and Amanda Seyfried dressed up regardless while in isolation.

Roberts wore a tiered black-and-white gown - in her bathroom. Mamma Mia! star Seyfried, meanwhile, posted a photo of herself outdoors in the woods.

Both backdrops were very different to the ball's usual imposing setting of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

There was still an official live stream, called A Moment with the Met, hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

And while it could never match the real thing, we did get to see Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine belt out You've Got the Love in front of some marvellous wallpaper.

Wintour told viewers at home: "This is a time of grief and of hardship for millions, and the postponement of a party is nothing in comparison.

"And yet, one thing that we have learned through this difficult time is that we need each other, that community is essential to who we are.

"If we are to come out of this pandemic stronger and more resilient, we must emerge from it connected as never before."

She also asked for donations to the Met and the Common Thread, an initiative to help those struggling in the fashion industry.

Cardi B also popped up to lend support from home, saying: "I know I had my outfit… we had something really cooking that I know was going to impact… I cannot wait so we can come next year stronger than ever."

She then introduced an "after party" DJ set from US fashion designer and DJ Virgil Abloh.

Vogue also held a #MetGalaChallenge, with many posting images of outfits modelled on previous Met Ball celebrity looks.

Here's someone re-creating Cardi B's 2019 outfit, which was one of last year's stand-out costumes.

Several fashionistas channelled Rihanna's 2017 Met look.

But actress and writer Mindy Kaling took the plaudits with this recreation of Jared Leto's infamous Met attire from last year.

A group of women also hosted a 24-hour HF (high fashion) Twit Met Gala, calling on fashion fans to tweet their own Met Gala looks.

And they didn't disappoint.

Some added masks - a nod to the current pandemic and staying safe.

Skip Twitter post by @farsho_gar Inspired by the timelessness of the classic Indian silhouette, I exaggerated proportions, modified wear and loosened the fit to add a whole lot of whimsy to a normally stiff and tailored look. And since the world's all covid'd I thought I'd add make it safe and fun #HFMetGala2020 pic.twitter.com/8eb60ItMLw — Farshogar (@farsho_gar) May 4, 2020 Report

