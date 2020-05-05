Image copyright PA Media

The BBC is to close a number of its small regional satellite offices as part of cost-cutting measures.

Up to 20 locations will be shut in places like Scarborough, Blackpool, Canterbury, Grimsby and Portsmouth.

The BBC said they were "very small, often unstaffed sites", and that the closures would not affect its 39 local radio stations.

"Closing them will save money at a time when the BBC faces significant financial pressures," a spokesman said.

The offices are mainly used to file stories or conduct interviews remotely, but the rise of video apps has meant that is increasingly unnecessary. There will be no job losses.

New technology

A spokesman said: "We have 39 broadcast bases across England. These sites are supported by a number of very small, often unstaffed sites in nearby locations.

"New technology means these smaller sites are no longer needed."

He added that "our services in those areas will not change".

BBC director general Tony Hall recently said the corporation will need to save £125m this year, partly because of financial pressures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The organisation has suspended plans to cut 450 jobs due to the demands of covering the crisis.

