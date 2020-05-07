Image copyright Getty Images/Tom Maddick/SWNS Image caption Catherine is "struck by some of the recent "incredible images"

The Duchess of Cambridge is backing a photography project with the National Portrait Gallery, aimed at capturing a snapshot of the UK during the coronavirus crisis.

Keen photographer Catherine said she hoped Hold Still would show "what everyone is going through".

Members of the public can submit images inspired by three themes - Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal and Acts of Kindness - by 18 June.

The gallery will select 100 images.

They will displayed in an online exhibition.

Skip Twitter post by @KensingtonRoyal Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches a community photography project spearheaded by you!



In collaboration with the @NPGLondon, we are asking you to help capture the spirit, the hopes, the fears & feelings of the UK as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus. #HoldStill2020 pic.twitter.com/eEsqBbgX8p — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2020 Report

"We've all been struck by some of the incredible images we've seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country," Catherine added.

"Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable."

"Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time," she continued.

"Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness - all those things that people are experiencing."

Image copyright The Duchess of Cambridge/Getty Images Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge's own photos include this birthday portrait of son Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge has been patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012.

Its director Nicholas Cullinan said Hold Still would "provide an inclusive perspective on, and an important historical record of, these unprecedented times".

