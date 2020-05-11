Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jerry Stiller with son Ben in February 2011

Comedian Jerry Stiller, best known for his recurring role as George Costanza's father on TV's Seinfeld, has died aged 92, his actor son Ben has confirmed.

"I'm sad to say that my father passed away from natural causes," Ben wrote on Twitter, calling him "a great dad and grandfather" and "dedicated husband".

Born in New York in 1927, Stiller spent many years in a comedy team with his wife Anne Meara, who died in 2015.

His other roles included Arthur Spooner in TV sitcom The King of Queens.

Stiller appeared with son Ben in several film comedies, among them Zoolander, Zoolander 2 and The Heartbreak Kid.

He also had roles in both the original 1988 film of Hairspray and the musical adaptation that followed in 2007.

For many, though, he will be best remembered as Jason Alexander's on-screen father in Seinfeld, a role he played for six years.

His role as the volatile and cantankerous Frank Costanza saw him nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 1997.

John Randolph was originally cast in the part but only made one appearance before Stiller replaced him.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stiller and Anne Meara were married for 61 years

"I'll never forget, on the first day of the shoot in front of the audience... the whole cast surrounded me, wishing me well," he remembered in 2005.

"They were rooting for me. They were protecting me from the fear... From that day on, those were the best years of my life as an actor."

Stiller met Meara at a New York casting call in 1953 and they married the following year.

They toured the US as a double act and made more than 30 appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show, CBS's top-rated variety programme.

In 2007 Stiller and Meara were given a joint star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Three years later the couple hosted a web-based chat show, shot in their home in Manhattan's Upper West Side.

