Billie Eilish granted restraining order against fan

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Billie Eilish sought the restraining order on Monday

Pop star Billie Eilish has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man who trespassed on her parents' property on several occasions.

A judge in LA ordered Prenell Rousseau to stay 200 yards away from Billie and her family members, the BBC confirmed.

Eilish, who is 18, filed papers for civil harassment protection on Monday.

According to the documents, which were obtained by TMZ, Rosseau turned up at the house where the star lives a total of seven times last week.

On one occasion, he tried the door handle to gain entrance.

The 24-year-old also displayed "erratic behaviour" including talking to himself, and failed to wear a face mask, Eilish alleged in the court papers.

The next hearing is scheduled at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on 1 June.

Eilish is staying at her childhood home during the coronavirus lockdown, after being forced to cancel her world tour in the early weeks of the pandemic.

She has since performed on TV specials including Lady Gaga's Together At Home fundraiser, and Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special.

