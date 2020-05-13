Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nick Cordero with wife Amanda and their son Elvis in August 2019

A Broadway actor who had his right leg amputated while fighting Covid-19 has woken up from a medically induced coma, his wife has revealed.

Amanda Kloots said it was "a miracle" that husband Nick Cordero was on the road to recovery.

The Canadian actor, who was nominated for a Tony Award for the Bullets Over Broadway musical, has been in hospital in Los Angeles since the end of March.

Kloots has been posting regular updates about the 41-year-old's condition.

A fundraiser set up to support the couple and their young son Elvis has raised more than $500,000 (£407,000).

Cordero was initially admitted to hospital on 30 March after being diagnosed with pneumonia, and later tested positive for coronavirus.

According to his wife, he went into septic shock while in hospital, had two "mini strokes" and had blood clotting complications that resulted in his leg being amputated.

Speaking on Instagram on Tuesday, Kloots said her husband was "extremely weak" but was "following commands which means his mental status is coming back".

Cordero's other theatre credits include stints in Waitress, Rock of Ages and the musical version of A Bronx Tale.

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.