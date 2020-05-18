Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lynn Shelton directed episodes of The Morning Show, The Good Place and New Girl

Reese Witherspoon, Alison Brie, Mindy Kaling and Ava DuVernay have paid tribute to director Lynn Shelton, who has died at the age of 54.

Shelton, known for indie films like Humpday and her TV work on Glow and Mad Men, died from complications from a previously unidentified blood disorder.

Witherspoon, who Shelton directed in Little Fires Everywhere, said she was "vibrant, talented and soulful".

@ReeseW I'm so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton's passing yesterday. I'm in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/E8s4dozfDO — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) May 16, 2020

Glow star Brie said it was "such a shocking and devastating loss".

Kaling, who worked with Shelton on The Mindy Project, said her "sunny energy was infectious".

@mindykaling Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you. pic.twitter.com/jGvbSV3fN1 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2020

Shelton's partner Marc Maron, who starred in her 2019 movie Sword of Trust, said in a statement that her death was not connected to Covid-19.

"I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It's devastating," he said.

"I am levelled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don't really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know.

"She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy.

"We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can't believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss."

Unconventional women

Image caption Keira Knightley and Lynn Shelton premiered Laggies at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival

Shelton started directing relatively late at the age of 39, and made her directorial debut at the Sundance Film Festival in 2006 with We Go Way Back.

It was her second feature film, Humpday, starring Mark Duplass and Joshua Leonard, that made her name. She later worked again with Duplass on the movie Your Sister's Sister, also starring Emily Blunt and Rosemarie Dewitt, and also on Outside In.

Duplass praised her "energy" and "infectious spirit".

@MarkDuplass We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020

Her work often showcased unconventional women, such as Keira Knightley's character in the movie Laggies (also known as Say When in the UK) and Edie Falco in the film Outside In.

She also directed episodes of TV shows like The Morning Show, The Good Place and New Girl.

Director Edgar Wright, who made Hot Fuzz and Baby Driver, said she was "a friend, a kind heart, so talented & only just getting started, despite her stellar work so far".

@edgarwright I am truly shocked at the passing of Lynn Shelton. She was a friend, a kind heart, so talented & only just getting started, despite her stellar work so far. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. She's left us too soon. I can't believe I'll never hear her laugh again. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 16, 2020

Selma director DuVernay wrote: "Thank you for your films. And for your kindness."

@ava Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can't believe I'm typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/KySqgIdqQd — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 16, 2020

