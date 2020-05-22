Image caption The stars all posed with possessions that have helped them survive the last eight weeks

Pop stars including Rag 'N' Bone Man, Roachford and Joy Crookes have all taken socially-distanced doorstep portraits, as they tell the BBC how they've been surviving the lockdown.

Spice Girl Mel C posed with her laptop and headphones, saying they've been "my window to the world" while isolating.

Rapper Raxstar held a framed photo of his cousin and uncle, both of whom died after contracting coronavirus.

"Losing them has been a big blow to our whole family," he told the BBC.

"I want to keep their memories and spirits alive in everything I do going forward."

Image copyright Sarah Louise Bennet Image caption Raxstar said his uncle and cousin "were both big personalities and a big part of my life",

While most of the artists said they'd continued making new music during the lockdown, others have been inspired to pursue new ideas.

Soul singer Ray BLK has discovered a hidden talent for nail art.

"As I haven't been able to go to the nail shop to get my nails done, I have people making custom nails, and I thought: 'This is so amazing being able to have all these great designs, and being able to do them myself at home.'

"It's been quite cool discovering new things."

Dance act Georgia, meanwhile, dragged a vintage kit of 1980s synth-drums onto her front porch, after setting up a virtual drumming circle to help her pass the time.

"We started a project called Grooves in Different Rooms, which hopefully I'm going to livestream on my Instagram soon," she said.

"It's going to be 20 different drummers positioned around the UK, some even in Europe, and we will livestream a jam."

BBC Sound of 2020 artist Joy Crookes also spoke of the importance of maintaining good mental health during quarantine.

"My cat has massively helped my mental health during this time," said the star, whose latest single Anyone But Me addresses her life-long struggle with anxiety and self-doubt.

"He has made me so happy, and every time I'm just chilling with him I don't really think about anything else which is quite a blissful and beautiful place to be."

Other artists who took part in the project included Tom Walker, Beverley Knight and Celina Sharma.

