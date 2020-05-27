Image copyright ALAMY

It's time to stream your cares away, and leave your lockdown worries for another day...

Because classic children's show Fraggle Rock is to be revived by Apple TV+, 33 years after the last series was made.

Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Travelling Matt will reunite for more songs and adventures, to be co-produced by The Jim Henson Company.

As well as the new series, every existing episode of the puppet show has just landed on Apple TV+.

It's first time Apple TV+ has offered previously produced content.

The Emmy-winning Fraggle Rock was devised by late Muppets creator Henson, and first appeared on TV in 1983. It ran for five series, ending in 1987.

What's been going down in Fraggle Rock?

The new series will follow the recent celeb-filled Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts, which debuted on the same platform in April.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, it showed the cave-dwelling muppets observing social distancing, by living apart and interacting via a video chat system installed by their pudgy green neighbours the Doozers.

The likes of actress Tiffany Haddish and singers Alanis Morissette and Ziggy Marley made cameos in the specials, which were made from the homes of various artists and producers using camera phones.

A movie version of the show, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, has reportedly been in the works for years, but is still yet to see the light of day.

Henson's daughter Lisa will executive produce the new series, which will feature on Apple's new roster alongside shows like Helpsters, from the Sesame Workshop, and Snoopy in Space, from Peanuts.

