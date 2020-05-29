Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Take That in 2010, minus Jason Orange, as they will be on Friday night

Robbie Williams is to briefly rejoin Take That for a virtual as-live gig on Friday evening.

The online charity concert will see the 46-year-old and his ex-bandmates Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald each perform from their own respective homes, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

A bit like your current work morning meeting, but with added 90s hits.

It is the first time Williams has performed with the band since the 2018 X Factor final.

It also means only Jason Orange is the only one missing from the original Take That line-up, which released its debut album Take That and Party almost three decades ago.

Williams told The Sun: "I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again - it's always a pleasure. If we can't go to the stadium . . . we'll bring the stadium to us."

In April, he and Barlow performed one of the former's solo tracks together via video link, with the latter writing: "Sorry to have made you wait so long for this one. Yes the dynamic duo return".

Fundraiser

Now, the pre-recorded event will raise funds for the creative music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and the Crew Nation relief fund to help concert crews globally.

They will perform their hits Greatest Day, Shine, Back For Good, The Flood, Pray, Never Forget; and then two extra songs, Everything Changes and Rule The World, which will be available to the website's customers only.

Last year, the band performed a Greatest Hits Live tour as a three-piece, minus Williams - who left twice, in 1995 to embark on a solo career, and again in 2012.

The performance will be streamed on the Compare The Meerkat YouTube page from 20:00 BST.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.