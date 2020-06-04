Image caption Kellie Bright will appear on Secrets From The Square, a temporary replacement for EastEnders

The last new episode of EastEnders will be broadcast on Tuesday 16 June, the BBC has confirmed.

The soap has not filmed any new episodes since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

BBC One has been broadcasting fewer weekly episodes since then, in an attempt to make the stock of existing footage last as long as possible.

But from 22 June, the channel will broadcast a new programme in its place, celebrating the soap's history.

Secrets From The Square will see Stacey Dooley sit down with two cast members every Monday to reflect on their time on the show.

The programme will also tease what's to come when EastEnders returns and take viewers behind the scenes of the soap.

Letitia Dean, Tameka Empson, Danny Dyer, Adam Woodyatt, Diane Parish and Kellie Bright will be among the actors sharing their memories of working on EastEnders.

Image caption Presenter Stacey Dooley said she has "loved every minute" of working on Secrets From the Square

Dooley, a documentary maker and former winner of Strictly Come Dancing, said she was "delighted" to be hosting the series.

"I grew up watching EastEnders, so walking on to Albert Square was a surreal experience, as well as taking a trip down memory lane.

She added: "Interviewing some of the legends of Walford has been great, I've loved every minute."

The BBC said social distancing guidelines will be strictly adhered to on the programme.

In addition to Secrets From The Square airing on Mondays, classic episodes of EastEnders will be broadcast every Tuesday.

The BBC said the old episodes being repeated will include "the classic two-hander between Den and Angie, Sharongate and the explosive reveal of Max and Stacey's affair".

EastEnders will begin filming new episodes again at the end of June.

