Bafta TV Awards 2020: Nominees in full

The best British TV of 2019 has been nominated for the Bafta Television Awards, which take place on 31 July. Here is the full list:

Leading actress

Jodie Comer , Killing Eve - BBC One

, Killing Eve - BBC One Glenda Jackson , Elizabeth is Missing - BBC One

, Elizabeth is Missing - BBC One Suranne Jones , Gentleman Jack - BBC One

, Gentleman Jack - BBC One Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty - Channel 4

Leading actor

Stephen Graham , The Virtues - Channel 4

, The Virtues - Channel 4 Jared Harris , Chernobyl - Sky Atlantic

, Chernobyl - Sky Atlantic Takehiro Hira , Giri/Haji - BBC Two

, Giri/Haji - BBC Two Callum Turner, The Capture - BBC One

Supporting actress

Naomi Ackie , The End of the F***ing World - Channel 4

, The End of the F***ing World - Channel 4 Helen Behan , The Virtues - Channel 4

, The Virtues - Channel 4 Helena Bonham Carter , The Crown - Netflix

, The Crown - Netflix Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix

Supporting actor

Joe Absolom , A Confession - ITV

, A Confession - ITV Josh O'Connor , The Crown - Netflix

, The Crown - Netflix Will Sharpe , Giri/Haji - BBC Two

, Giri/Haji - BBC Two Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl - Sky Atlantic

Entertainment performance

Frankie Boyle , Frankie Boyle's New World Order - BBC Two

, Frankie Boyle's New World Order - BBC Two Mo Gilligan , The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - Channel 4

, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - Channel 4 Lee Mack , Would I Lie to You - BBC One

, Would I Lie to You - BBC One Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Male performance in a comedy programme

Jamie Demetriou , Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4 Ncuti Gatwa , Sex Education - Netflix

, Sex Education - Netflix Youssef Kerkour , Home - Channel 4

, Home - Channel 4 Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three

Female performance in a comedy programme

Sian Clifford , Fleabag - BBC Three

, Fleabag - BBC Three Gbemisola Ikumelo , Famalam - BBC Three

, Famalam - BBC Three Sarah Kendall , Frayed - Sky One

, Frayed - Sky One Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - BBC Three

Drama series

The Crown - Netflix

- Netflix The End Of The F***Ing World - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Gentleman Jack - BBC One

- BBC One Giri/Haji - BBC Two

Single drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Elizabeth Is Missing - BBC One

- BBC One The Left Behind - BBC Three

- BBC Three Responsible Child - BBC Two

Mini-series

A Confession - ITV

- ITV Chernobyl - Sky Atlantic

- Sky Atlantic The Victim - BBC One

- BBC One The Virtues - Channel 4

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty - BBC One

- BBC One Coronation Stree t - ITV

t - ITV Emmerdale - ITV

- ITV Holby City - BBC One

International

Euphoria - Sky Atlantic

- Sky Atlantic Succession - Sky Atlantic

- Sky Atlantic Unbelievable - Netflix

- Netflix When They See Us - Netflix

Entertainment programme

The Greatest Dancer - BBC One

- BBC One The Rap Game UK - BBC Three

- BBC Three Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

- BBC One The Voice UK - ITV

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

- BBC One The Last Leg - Channel 4

- Channel 4 The Ranganation - BBC Two

- BBC Two Taskmaster - Dave

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Derry Girls - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Fleabag - BBC Three

- BBC Three Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Features

Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Channel 4

- Channel 4 The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC Two

- BBC Two Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two

- BBC Two Snackmasters - Channel 4

Must-see moment

Coronation Street , the death of Sinead Osborne - ITV

, the death of Sinead Osborne - ITV Fleabag , Confessional scene - BBC Three

, Confessional scene - BBC Three Game of Thrones , Arya kills the Night King - Sky Atlantic

, Arya kills the Night King - Sky Atlantic Gavin and Stacey , Nessa proposes to Smithy - BBC One

, Nessa proposes to Smithy - BBC One Line of Duty , John Corbett's death - BBC One

, John Corbett's death - BBC One Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor - ITV2

Current affairs

Growing up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches) - Channel 4

(Dispatches) - Channel 4 The Hunt for Jihadi John - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) - BBC One

(Panorama) - BBC One Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure) - ITV

Single documentary

The Abused - Channel 5

- Channel 5 David Harewood: Psychosis And Me - BBC Two

- BBC Two The Family Secret - Channel 4

- Channel 4 The Last Survivors - BBC Two

Factual series

Crime and Punishment - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer - Netflix

- Netflix Leaving Neverland - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure - BBC One

Reality and constructed factual

Celebrity Gogglebox - Channel 4

- Channel 4 Harry's Heroes: The Full English - ITV

- ITV Race Across The World - BBC Two

- BBC Two RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three

Specialist factual

8 Days: To The Moon And Back - BBC Two

- BBC Two Seven Worlds, One Planet - BBC One

- BBC One Thatcher: A Very British Revolution - BBC Two

- BBC Two Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - BBC Four

News coverage

Hong Kong Protests - Sky News

- Sky News ITV News At Ten: Election Results - ITN/ITV

- ITN/ITV Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) - BBC News/BBC Two

(Newsnight) - BBC News/BBC Two Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime - BBC News/BBC Two

Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa - ITV

- ITV ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Sky Sports Cricket

- Sky Sports Cricket Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA - BBC One

- BBC One Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final - BBC One

Live event

Blue Planet Live - BBC One

- BBC One Election 2019 Live: The Results - ITN/ITV

- ITN/ITV Glastonbury 2019 - BBC Two

- BBC Two Operation Live - Channel 5

Short-form programme

Anywhere But Westminster - The Guardian

- The Guardian Brain In Gear - BBC iPlayer

- BBC iPlayer Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle - BBC Four

- BBC Four Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) - BBC Four

The Bafta TV Craft Award nominations, honouring those who work behind the scenes, have also been announced - you can see the full list on the Bafta website.

