Bafta TV Awards 2020: Nominees in full
The best British TV of 2019 has been nominated for the Bafta Television Awards, which take place on 31 July. Here is the full list:
Leading actress
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One
- Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth is Missing - BBC One
- Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack - BBC One
- Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty - Channel 4
Leading actor
- Stephen Graham, The Virtues - Channel 4
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl - Sky Atlantic
- Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji - BBC Two
- Callum Turner, The Capture - BBC One
Supporting actress
- Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World - Channel 4
- Helen Behan, The Virtues - Channel 4
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown - Netflix
- Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix
Supporting actor
- Joe Absolom, A Confession - ITV
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown - Netflix
- Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji - BBC Two
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl - Sky Atlantic
Entertainment performance
- Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle's New World Order - BBC Two
- Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan - Channel 4
- Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You - BBC One
- Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
- Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix
- Youssef Kerkour, Home - Channel 4
- Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen - BBC Three
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag - BBC Three
- Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam - BBC Three
- Sarah Kendall, Frayed - Sky One
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - BBC Three
Drama series
- The Crown - Netflix
- The End Of The F***Ing World - Channel 4
- Gentleman Jack - BBC One
- Giri/Haji - BBC Two
Single drama
- Brexit: The Uncivil War - Channel 4
- Elizabeth Is Missing - BBC One
- The Left Behind - BBC Three
- Responsible Child - BBC Two
Mini-series
- A Confession - ITV
- Chernobyl - Sky Atlantic
- The Victim - BBC One
- The Virtues - Channel 4
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty - BBC One
- Coronation Street - ITV
- Emmerdale - ITV
- Holby City - BBC One
International
- Euphoria - Sky Atlantic
- Succession - Sky Atlantic
- Unbelievable - Netflix
- When They See Us - Netflix
Entertainment programme
- The Greatest Dancer - BBC One
- The Rap Game UK - BBC Three
- Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
- The Voice UK - ITV
Comedy and comedy entertainment programme
- The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
- The Last Leg - Channel 4
- The Ranganation - BBC Two
- Taskmaster - Dave
Scripted comedy
- Catastrophe - Channel 4
- Derry Girls - Channel 4
- Fleabag - BBC Three
- Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
Features
- Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Channel 4
- The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC Two
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two
- Snackmasters - Channel 4
Must-see moment
- Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne - ITV
- Fleabag, Confessional scene - BBC Three
- Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King - Sky Atlantic
- Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy - BBC One
- Line of Duty, John Corbett's death - BBC One
- Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor - ITV2
Current affairs
- Growing up Poor: Britain's Breadline Kids (Dispatches) - Channel 4
- The Hunt for Jihadi John - Channel 4
- Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) - BBC One
- Undercover: Inside China's Digital Gulag (Exposure) - ITV
Single documentary
- The Abused - Channel 5
- David Harewood: Psychosis And Me - BBC Two
- The Family Secret - Channel 4
- The Last Survivors - BBC Two
Factual series
- Crime and Punishment - Channel 4
- Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer - Netflix
- Leaving Neverland - Channel 4
- Our Dementia Choir With Vicky McClure - BBC One
Reality and constructed factual
- Celebrity Gogglebox - Channel 4
- Harry's Heroes: The Full English - ITV
- Race Across The World - BBC Two
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three
Specialist factual
- 8 Days: To The Moon And Back - BBC Two
- Seven Worlds, One Planet - BBC One
- Thatcher: A Very British Revolution - BBC Two
- Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - BBC Four
News coverage
- Hong Kong Protests - Sky News
- ITV News At Ten: Election Results - ITN/ITV
- Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) - BBC News/BBC Two
- Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones To Knife Crime - BBC News/BBC Two
Sport
- 2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa - ITV
- ICC Cricket World Cup Final - Sky Sports Cricket
- Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA - BBC One
- Wimbledon 2019 Men's Final - BBC One
Live event
- Blue Planet Live - BBC One
- Election 2019 Live: The Results - ITN/ITV
- Glastonbury 2019 - BBC Two
- Operation Live - Channel 5
Short-form programme
- Anywhere But Westminster - The Guardian
- Brain In Gear - BBC iPlayer
- Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle - BBC Four
- Toni_With_An_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) - BBC Four
The Bafta TV Craft Award nominations, honouring those who work behind the scenes, have also been announced - you can see the full list on the Bafta website.
