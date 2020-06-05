Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The star's sixth album was originally due out in April, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Lady Gaga's new album, Chromatica, has entered the UK charts at number one, after outselling the rest of the top 10 combined.

The record, which sees Gaga return to the rocket-powered pop of her debut, sold 53,000 copies, the biggest opening week of the year so far.

It is also the star's fastest-selling album since 2013's Artpop.

The album follows Gaga's performance in A Star Is Born, for which she won an Oscar for best song in 2019.

Critics have called the record a return to form, after the country-leaning acoustics of her fifth album Joanne and the misfiring experiments of her Artpop project.

"Song for song, it's her best yet," wrote Variety magazine, adding: "She sounds like she knows exactly who she is, what she wants to say and how she wants to say it."

"Her pop renaissance couldn't come at a better time," agreed Rolling Stone, while The Independent praised the star's "anthems of self-doubt, self-reflection, self-destruction and self-reclamation".

Gaga, who has suffered with chronic illness and depression, said the record was intended to be an antidote to hard times.

"I'm making a dance record again and this dance floor… it's mine, I earned it, and all that stuff that I went through," she told Zane Lowe in a recent interview.

"The beginning of the album really symbolises, for me, what I would call the beginning of my journey to healing," she added, "and what I would hope would be an inspiration for people that are in need of healing through happiness, through dance."

Top 5 albums - 5 June 2020 Title Artist 1) Chromatica Lady Gaga 2) Dissimulation KSI 3) Divinely Uninspired... Lewis Capaldi 4) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa 5) Fine Line Harry Styles

According to the Official Charts Company, Chromatica was the week's most popular album in every format - physical, streaming and downloads - as well as the year's fastest-seller on vinyl, with 8,500 copies sold.

Three of the tracks also made it into the singles chart, led by the Ariana Grande duet Rain On Me at number two.

Sour Candy, a collaboration with K-pop band Blackpink, debuted at 17; while Alice, inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice In Wonderland, was at 29.

Gaga is also expected to top the US Billboard charts next week, with projected sales of 250,000.

Top 5 Singles - 5 June 2020 Title Artist 1) Rockstar DaBaby ft Roddy Rich 2) Rain On Me Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 3) Rover S1MBA ft DTG 4) Toosie Slide Drake 5) Breaking Me Topic ft A7S

