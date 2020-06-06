Image caption The pop star was taken to hospital after falling off the Thames towpath (file picture)

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has said she is recovering at home with a "newly glued forehead" following a bike crash in London.

The pop star said on Instagram she had not broken any bones after falling from her bike while cycling along the Thames with her husband on Tuesday.

Ellis-Bextor, who had said she had "some impressive bruises", added that she was being "well looked after".

The 41-year-old posted a photo from A&E on Tuesday of her injuries.

Sharing an image of a bouquet of flowers on Friday, Ellis-Bextor updated fans on Instagram, saying: "Hello all. Just to let you know I'm doing ok. I've been so well looked after at home and am currently laid up on a sofa surrounded by my 3 smallest boys.

"I've got some impressive bruises and a swollen and newly glued forehead which I'm completely fascinated by.

"If I hurt myself, I'm always satisfied by a spectacular healing process and my puffy face has not disappointed."

She thanked fans for their kind messages. "Quite overwhelming really, and almost worth falling off my bike for," she added.

She said she felt "incredibly lucky" to have not broken anything and was fortunate to have so much support.

The singer was taken to West Middlesex Hospital in West London following the accident.

Ellis-Bextor, whose hit songs include Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) and Murder On The Dancefloor, made it to the final of the 11th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, securing fourth place.

During lockdown she has been entertaining fans by hosting "kitchen discos" from her house every Friday night, usually wearing sparkly outfits and accompanied by her husband and five children.

She told fans in her latest post: "Have a boogie for me. I'll be dancing with you again in no time."

