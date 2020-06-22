BBC commits £100m to increasing diversity on TV

Image caption Michaela Coel stars in, wrote and co-directed I May Destroy You

The BBC is to increase diversity by investing £100m of its TV budget over a three year period to produce "diverse and inclusive content".

Director general Tony Hall has described the move, which will apply from April 2021, as "a big leap".

The BBC has also set itself a mandatory target of 20% of talent i.e. actors and presenters, coming from BAME backgrounds.

The corporation will report on its progress in its annual report.

There will also be three "tests" for diversity in the BBC's TV output, with programmes needing to meet two of them to qualify - diverse stories and portrayal on-screen, diverse production teams and talent and diverse-led production companies.

The announcement follows widespread Black Lives Matter protests, after the death of George Floyd while in police custody in the US.

'The stain of systemic racism'

"The senseless killing of George Floyd - and what it tells us about the stain of systemic racism - has had a profound impact on all of us," said Lord Hall.

"It's made us question ourselves about what more we can do to help tackle racism - and drive inclusion within our organisation and in society as a whole.

"This is our response - it's going to drive change in what we make and who makes it. It's a big leap forward - and we'll have more to announce in the coming weeks."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption June Sarpong was appointed the BBC's first director of creative diversity in October 2019

Recent BBC productions from ethnic minority creatives and featuring actors from BAME backgrounds include Michaela Coel's 12-part drama, I Will Destroy You.

It charts the fallout from a sexual assault and received rave reviews.

Elsewhere, the story of Anthony Bryan and the Windrush scandal was brought to our screens in the feature-length drama, Sitting In Limbo.

TV presenter and campaigner June Sarpong, who was last year appointed as the BBC's director of creative diversity, said: "I came to the BBC as an outsider. Before joining I had an idea of this being an organisation that did not want to change. What I found was something different: an organisation that had ambitious goals for diversity and inclusion but didn't know how to reach them."

She believes the commitment "will help to drive real change that will be felt by all audiences".

"I'm pleased that we're announcing this fund as the first of a series of bold steps that will help make the BBC an instrument of real change."

"As a black woman," she added, "I feel and share in the pain that so many are feeling worldwide.

"It makes it all the more important that we show up now not just with words but with meaningful action."

