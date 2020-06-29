EastEnders unveils 'timely' mural of black woman

Image caption Dreph with the mural he painted on the EastEnders set

EastEnders viewers will spot a new face when the BBC soap returns, painted on a wall opposite the Queen Vic pub.

The mural of a black woman, painted by Nottingham-born visual artist Dreph and measuring 5m x 2m in size, will be a permanent backdrop to storylines.

Dreph, real name Neequaye Dsane, called having his work become a fixture on the show "a really exciting opportunity".

Executive producer Jon Sen said it was a "timely addition... that reflects events taking place in the real world".

The mural was painted directly onto the side wall of the Beale family's house over several days.

Filming has now resumed on the east London-set drama using social distancing guidelines.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Street artist Dreph is celebrating immigration with murals around the UK

"I remember watching the very first EastEnders episode three decades ago so I was really surprised to hear from the team," said Dreph.

"I'm so pleased that EastEnders has found a way to reflect modern-day UK in a time when so many of us are finding ways to voice anti-racism."

"Anti-racism is something that the cast, crew and producers care passionately about at EastEnders," said Sen.

"The show is well known for tackling social issues and celebrating diversity and inclusivity through its characters and storylines."

