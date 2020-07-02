Image copyright Reuters Image caption Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, pictured in 2015

Johnny Depp's libel case over newspaper claims he abused his ex-wife is to go ahead in court, after a ruling by the judge involved in the case.

Mr Justice Nicol's High Court ruling said: "I am not persuaded that the trial of the claim would be unfair"

Mr Depp is suing NGN and The Sun's executive editor Dan Wootton over an April 2018 article that referred to him as a "wife beater".

Last month Justice Nicol ruled the actor had breached a court order.

It followed an attempt by The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers to have the case thrown out.

NGN's lawyers had said Mr Depp breached the court order by not providing text messages relating to his alleged drug use.

On Thursday, the judge said he would grant Mr Depp "relief from sanctions" over the breach of the order to disclose a text message exchange between himself and his assistant, which contained references to drugs.

But Mr Justice Nicol said his decision was conditional on Mr Depp agreeing not to seek sanctions against his ex-wife Amber Heard for allegedly breaching another court order, made during separate libel proceedings in the US, by providing The Sun's legal team with evidence.

The judge's legal ruling said: "Subject to the claimant giving the undertaking regarding not seeking sanctions against Ms Heard for any breach of the Virginia protective order because of such assistance as she has already or may in the course of this litigation give to the defendants, I will grant the claimant relief against sanctions."

The Sun's original article related to allegations made against Mr Depp by Ms Heard, who claimed he was violent towards her during their marriage, which he strenuously denies.

Last week NGN's legal team argued that Mr Depp's text messages, sent in late February and early March 2015, demonstrated he was trying to get hold of drugs while staying in Australia with Ms Heard, during which time an incident of domestic abuse is alleged to have occurred.

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Depp, pictured with Poppy Corby-Tuech, plays Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts films

Mr Depp's barrister had said the text messages were not relevant as they did not relate to the allegations of domestic violence that The Sun made reference to in an article headlined "Gone Potty - How can JK Rowling be 'genuinely happy' casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?"

In his ruling in June, Mr Justice Nicol found that Mr Depp had breached an order requiring him to disclose documents from separate libel proceedings against Ms Heard in the US.

The judge said: "The Australian drug texts were adverse to the claimant's pleaded case and/or were supportive of the defendants' pleaded case."

But the judge did not make a declaration that Mr Depp's case was automatically struck out and said the actor's application for "relief from sanctions" would be heard later on Monday morning.

