Stephen Lawrence drama lands sequel

A three-part sequel to the Bafta-winning drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence has been announced, more than 20 years after the original aired.

The ITV drama, titled Stephen, will portray events from 2006, 13 years after Stephen's death in 1993 in a racially motivated attack in London.

The drama will tell the story of the struggle of Stephen's parents to achieve justice.

Neville Lawrence said: "It's important the next part of the story is told."

He added that it was timely, "particularly... when, thanks to the Black Lives Matter campaign, concerns around institutional racism are so prominent".

The new series will follow how Met detective DCI Clive Driscoll - who was working closely with the Lawrence family - put together an investigation that secured the convictions of two men more than 18 years after his death.

The original drama, 1999's The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, will be repeated on ITV on Thursday. A live discussion programme entitled, Stephen Lawrence: Has Britain changed? will also air on ITV immediately before the re-broadcast of the original drama.

The new series will be directed by The Cops and NCIS's Alrick Riley and written by Joe Cottrell Boyce, Frank Cottrell Boyce, who also wrote 24 Hour Party People and Hilary and Jackie.

Paul Greengrass, who wrote and directed the original one-off drama, is an executive producer, alongside Hat Trick Productions founder Jimmy Mulville and Line of Duty and Bodyguard's Jed Mercurio.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence said: "I am pleased that The Murder of Stephen Lawrence is being broadcast again. Though the events portrayed in the film took place many years ago they are even more relevant today. I am aware that the experience of police racism that we suffered as a family has been the experience of many in the UK.

"I hope that the film and the drama which has been commissioned will provide some insight into what we went through and give some hope to others that justice can eventually prevail."

Neville Lawrence added: "The recent BLM protests have served to remind people that black men and women continue to be subjected to racially motivated attacks. It was true when Stephen was killed and it still happens.

"It has always been my view that the most powerful response to racism is non-violent resistance and I am heartened to see people from all backgrounds who have come together peacefully across the country to show they will not tolerate racist attitudes. I hope this new film will further help raise awareness."

No casting has been announced as yet or a transmission date.

The news follows the recent announcement of a BBC drama about another black teenager, Anthony Walker, who was murdered in a racist attack on Merseyside in 2005.

The original investigation into Stephen Lawrence's death failed to convict those responsible, and his parents' campaign for justice led to a public inquiry which found the Metropolitan Police institutionally racist.

Stephen was stabbed to death when he was 18 by a gang in Eltham, south-east London, 27 years ago.

The initial attempts to catch his killers were found to have been hampered by incompetence and institutional racism in the Metropolitan Police.

No arrests were made for two weeks after his death despite five suspects, being named by anonymous informants.