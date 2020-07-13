Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rivera's Glee co-star Heather Morris (right) appealed to police to let her search on foot

Police searching for missing Glee star Naya Rivera say a body has been found in a lake in southern California.

Rivera, 33, went missing on Wednesday after going boating with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru. He was found alone and asleep in a boat.

Divers and teams using sonar equipment resumed the search on Monday. Police have not given details, and a news conference will be held later.

Rivera is best known for playing cheerleader Santana Lopez in Glee.

Her son told police they had gone swimming but the actress never returned. After a massive search and rescue operation found no trace of Rivera, police moved to a "search and recovery operation".

Who is Naya Rivera?

Rivera began her career as a child actress and model, appearing in TV commercials in the US.

As a four-year-old, she starred in the Royal Family sitcom on CBS, and had a number of other TV appearances.

But it was playing cold-hearted Santana Lopez in Glee that made her a star.

In 2014, Rivera starred in the horror film At the Devil's Door.

The same year she married fellow actor Ryan Dorsey - who is the father of her son. When the couple divorced in 2018, they were granted joint custody.