Emmy Awards 2020: The winners and nominees
The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday night.
Here's a rundown of the night's winners and other nominees, updating live as the ceremony progresses.
Outstanding comedy series
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- WINNER: Schitt's Creek
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding drama series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
Outstanding limited series
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- WINNER: Watchmen
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mahershala Ali, Ramy
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- WINNER: Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Lead actor in a drama series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Billy Porter, Pose
- WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
- WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
- Fiona Shaw , Killing Eve
- WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
- WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
- WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
- Louis Gossett Jr, Watchmen
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Holland Taylor, Hollywood
- WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
- Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
- Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding reality competition series
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It
- WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding variety talk series
- Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding variety sketch series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Drunk History
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding television movie
- American Son
- Bad Education
- Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Writing for a comedy series
- WINNER: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
- David West Read, Schitt's Creek
- Michael Schur, The Good Place
- Tony McNamara, The Great
- Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows
- Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows
- Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows
Writing for a drama series
- Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Better Call Saul
- Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
- Peter Morgan, The Crown
- Chris Mundy, Ozark
- John Shiban, Ozark
- Miki Johnso, Ozark
- WINNING: Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Writing for a limited series, movie or drama
- Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America
- Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People
- Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon, Unbelievable
- Anna Winger, Unorthodox
- WINNER: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen
Director for a comedy series
- Matt Shakman, The Great
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Gail Mancuso, Modern Family • Finale Part 2
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
- WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
- James Burrows, Will & Grace
Directing for a drama series
- Benjamin Caron, The Crown
- Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
- Mimi Leder, The Morning Show Mimi Leder,
- Alik Sakharov, Ozark
- Ben Semanoff, Ozark
- WINNER: Andrij Parekh, Succession
- Mark Mylod, Succession
Directing for a limited series
- Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
- Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
- WINNER: Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kassell, Watchmen
- Steph Green, Watchmen
- Stephen Williams, Watchmen
