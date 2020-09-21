Emmy Awards 2020: The winners and nominees

Image caption Cate Blanchett received her first-ever Emmy nomination, outstanding actress in a limited series, for Mrs. America

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday night.

Here's a rundown of the night's winners and other nominees, updating live as the ceremony progresses.

Outstanding comedy series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

WINNER: Schitt's Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding limited series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

WINNER: Watchmen

Image copyright HBO Image caption Watchmen, which starred Regina King amongst others, ended after its first series.

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are nominated for playing Johnny and Moira Rose in the warm-hearted comedy Schitt's Creek

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting actor in a drama series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting actress in a drama series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Fiona Shaw , Killing Eve

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Satirical drama Succession was created by British writer Jesse Armstrong, who receives a writing nomination of his own

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr, Watchmen

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Image copyright VH1 Image caption The 12th season of Drag Race won host Ru Paul their fifth consecutive Emmy nomination.

Outstanding reality competition series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding variety talk series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding variety sketch series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding television movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Image copyright Parisa Taghizadeh/BBCAmerica Image caption Jodie Comer is nominated for her performance as Villanelle in Killing Eve

Writing for a comedy series

WINNER: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

David West Read, Schitt's Creek

Michael Schur, The Good Place

Tony McNamara, The Great

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows

Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows

Writing for a drama series

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Chris Mundy, Ozark

John Shiban, Ozark

Miki Johnso, Ozark

WINNING: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Writing for a limited series, movie or drama

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People

Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon, Unbelievable

Anna Winger, Unorthodox

WINNER: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen

Director for a comedy series

Matt Shakman, The Great

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family • Finale Part 2

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

James Burrows, Will & Grace

Directing for a drama series

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Alik Sakharov, Ozark

Ben Semanoff, Ozark

WINNER: Andrij Parekh, Succession

Mark Mylod, Succession

Directing for a limited series

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

WINNER: Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen

Steph Green, Watchmen

Stephen Williams, Watchmen

