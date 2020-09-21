Entertainment & Arts

Emmy Awards 2020: The winners and nominees

  • 21 September 2020
Related Topics
Cate Blanchett in Mrs America
Image caption Cate Blanchett received her first-ever Emmy nomination, outstanding actress in a limited series, for Mrs. America

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday night.

Here's a rundown of the night's winners and other nominees, updating live as the ceremony progresses.

Outstanding comedy series

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Dead to Me
  • The Good Place
  • Insecure
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • WINNER: Schitt's Creek
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding drama series

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • Killing Eve
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Stranger Things
  • Succession

Outstanding limited series

  • Little Fires Everywhere
  • Mrs. America
  • Unbelievable
  • Unorthodox
  • WINNER: Watchmen
Image copyright HBO
Image caption Watchmen, which starred Regina King amongst others, ended after its first series.

Lead actor in a comedy series

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Ted Danson, The Good Place
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • WINNER: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead actress in a comedy series

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
  • WINNER: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
  • William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
  • Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
  • Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Mahershala Ali, Ramy
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • WINNER: Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Supporting actress in a comedy series

  • Betty Gilpin, GLOW
  • D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
  • Yvonne Orji, Insecure
  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
  • WINNER: Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara are nominated for playing Johnny and Moira Rose in the warm-hearted comedy Schitt's Creek

Lead actor in a drama series

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Steve Carell, The Morning Show
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead actress in a drama series

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting actor in a drama series

  • Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
  • Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
  • WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting actress in a drama series

  • Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
  • Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Fiona Shaw , Killing Eve
  • WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Satirical drama Succession was created by British writer Jesse Armstrong, who receives a writing nomination of his own

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

  • Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
  • Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
  • Paul Mescal, Normal People
  • Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
  • WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

  • Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
  • Shira Haas, Unorthodox
  • WINNER: Regina King, Watchmen
  • Octavia Spencer, Self Made
  • Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

  • Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
  • Jim Parsons, Hollywood
  • Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
  • WINNER: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
  • Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
  • Louis Gossett Jr, Watchmen

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

  • Holland Taylor, Hollywood
  • WINNER: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
  • Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
  • Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
  • Toni Collette, Unbelievable
  • Jean Smart, Watchmen
Image copyright VH1
Image caption The 12th season of Drag Race won host Ru Paul their fifth consecutive Emmy nomination.

Outstanding reality competition series

  • The Masked Singer
  • Nailed It
  • WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Outstanding variety talk series

  • Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding variety sketch series

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Drunk History
  • Saturday Night Live

Outstanding television movie

  • American Son
  • Bad Education
  • Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Image copyright Parisa Taghizadeh/BBCAmerica
Image caption Jodie Comer is nominated for her performance as Villanelle in Killing Eve

Writing for a comedy series

  • WINNER: Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
  • David West Read, Schitt's Creek
  • Michael Schur, The Good Place
  • Tony McNamara, The Great
  • Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows
  • Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows
  • Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows

Writing for a drama series

  • Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
  • Thomas Schnauz,
  • Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
  • Peter Morgan, The Crown
  • Chris Mundy, Ozark
  • John Shiban, Ozark
  • Miki Johnso, Ozark
  • WINNING: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Writing for a limited series, movie or drama

  • Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America
  • Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People
  • Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon, Unbelievable
  • Anna Winger, Unorthodox
  • WINNER: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen

Director for a comedy series

  • Matt Shakman, The Great
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Gail Mancuso, Modern Family • Finale Part 2
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy
  • WINNER: Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
  • James Burrows, Will & Grace

Directing for a drama series

  • Benjamin Caron, The Crown
  • Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
  • Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
  • Mimi Leder, The Morning Show Mimi Leder,
  • Alik Sakharov, Ozark
  • Ben Semanoff, Ozark
  • WINNER: Andrij Parekh, Succession
  • Mark Mylod, Succession

Directing for a limited series

  • Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
  • Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
  • WINNER: Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kassell, Watchmen
  • Steph Green, Watchmen
  • Stephen Williams, Watchmen

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story