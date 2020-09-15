BBC pay: The 2019-2020 list of star salaries

The BBC has published the latest list of its highest-paid stars as part of its annual report.

Some stars have had pay increases, while others have dropped down the list.

Note that not all earnings are published - for example Zoe Ball's earnings for Strictly: It Takes Two are not included because that is produced by BBC Studios, which is classed as a commercial entity.

The stars of other high profile programmes produced by BBC Studios, such as EastEnders and Top Gear, are also missing for the same reason.

Here's a list of those earning above £300,000 the BBC in 2019-2020, according to the annual report:

Gary Lineker - £1,750,000-£1,754,999

Match of the Day, Premier League and FA Cup, Sports Personality of the Year

2018/2019 figure: £1,750,000-£1,754,999

Zoe Ball - £1,360,000-£1,364,999

Radio 2's Zoe Ball Breakfast Show

2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999

Graham Norton - £725,000-£729,000

Weekly show on Radio 2, a range of programmes and series, Bafta film and TV awards

2018/2019: £610,000-£614,999

Steve Wright - £475,000-£479,999

Radio 2's Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs

2018/2019: £465,000-£469,999

Huw Edwards - £465,000-£469,999

News at Six and News at Ten, presenting on BBC One and the News Channel, election night and news specials

2018/2019: £490,000-£494,999

Fiona Bruce - £450,000-£454,999

Question Time and presenting on BBC One

2018/2019: £255,000-£259,999

Vanessa Feltz - £405,000-£409,999

Radio 2 early Breakfast Show, Radio London Breakfast Show, Radio 2 cover

2018/2019: £355,000-£359,999

Lauren Laverne - £395,000 - £399,999

BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, 6 Music Recommends, Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Mercury Music Prize

2018/2019: £305,000-£309,999

Alan Shearer - £390,000-£394,999

Match of the Day: Premier League and FA Cup

2018/2019: £440,000-£444,999

Stephen Nolan - £390,000-£394,999

The Nolan Show on Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One (Northern Ireland), The Stephen Nolan Show on 5 Live

2018/2019: £325,000-£329,999

Ken Bruce - £385,000-£389,999

Radio 2's Mid Morning Show, Eurovision Song Contest, Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park

2018/2019: £280,000-£284,999

Emily Maitlis - £370,000-£374,999

Newsnight, BBC documentaries and election programme

2018/2019: £260,000-£264,999

Claudia Winkleman - £365,000-£369,999

Weekly show for Radio 2, a range of programmes and series

2018/2019: £370,000-£374,999

Andrew Marr - £360,000-£364,999

The Andrew Marr Show, Radio 4's Start the Week, Documentaries for BBC One and election night

2018/2019: £390,000-£394,999

Scott Mills - £345,000-£349,999

Radio 1's The Scott Mills Show, Radio 5's The Scott Mills and Chris Stark Show

2018/2019: £285,000-£289,999

George Alagiah - £325,000-£329,999

News at Six and News at Ten

2018/2019: £315,000-£319,999

Jeremy Vine - £320,000-£324,999

Daily show on Radio 2, election programme

2018/2019: £290,000-£294,999

Nicky Campbell - £300,000-£304,999

Radio 5 Live Breakfast Show, Your Call

2018/2019: £340,000-£345,999