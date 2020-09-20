Image copyright Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne's former drummer, Lee Kerslake, has died aged 73.

The musician had been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

He is best known for his performances on the Black Sabbath frontman's critically-acclaimed debut album, Blizzard of Ozz, and was also the drummer in heavy metal band Uriah Heep.

Osbourne wrote on Facebook: "It's been 39 years since I've seen Lee but he lives for ever on the records he played on for me."

In a tribute posted on the band's Twitter page, fellow Uriah Heep member Mick Box wrote: "Lee was one of the kindest men on earth, as well as being a brother he was an incredible drummer, singer and song writer!

"He had a passion for life bar none and was much loved by the fans, as well as anyone who crossed his path! Rock in peace my friend."

Born in Bournemouth, Dorset, in 1947, Kerslake joined Uriah Heep in 1971.

In the early 1980s he recorded Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman with Ozzy Osbourne.

In 2004, alongside bassist Robert Daisley, Kerslake lost a US Supreme Court appeal to claim royalties for their work on the two albums.

In December 2018 Kerslake revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer but the same month joined Uriah Heep on stage for a performance in London.