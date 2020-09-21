Image copyright Alamy Image caption Left to right: Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Dan Levy and Eugene Levy

Schitt's Creek has won several major awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, which are being held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show won the best comedy series prize, with its stars Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy being named best comedy actress and actor respectively.

Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy, meanwhile, won the best supporting actor and actress trophies.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ceremony from Los Angeles.

Schitt's Creek broadcast its sixth and final season earlier this year.

The Canadian comedy series, which was created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, follows the wealthy Rose family, who are forced to move to a motel in a small town after losing their fortune.

The show launched on Pop TV in 2015 but developed a strong fan following around the world after later being added to Netflix.

Its wins also included outstanding directing for a comedy series for Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, with the latter also winning outstanding writing for the finale episode Happy Ending.

"Our show, at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something we need more of now than we've ever needed before," said Dan Levy as he accepted the prize for best comedy series.

Paying tribute to his son, Eugene Levy added: "I want to thank this young man who took our fish-out-of-water story and transformed it into a story of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia, and a declaration of the power of love, so thank you Daniel."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jimmy Kimmel, pictured rehearsing on the Emmys set earlier on Sunday

Succession, Ozark, Watchmen and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel are among the other nominated shows this year.

Winners are accepting their awards from home, as the usual ceremony has been scrapped due to the pandemic.

This year marks Kimmel's third time hosting the Emmys, after he fronted the ceremony in 2012 and 2016.

The Creative Arts Emmys took place earlier this week, with winners announced in categories such as casting, hair, make-up, lighting and sound design.

But the most high-profile categories, such as best comedy and drama, as well as the acting categories, have been saved for Sunday night's ceremony.

In a promotional advert broadcast earlier on Sunday, producers said the ceremony would be broadcast from 114 locations across the world.

"No-one goes home a loser, they'll already be at home," joked host Kimmel as the ceremony kicked off.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oscar winner Regina King stars in HBO superhero series Watchmen

Watchmen, an innovative reimagining of a superhero graphic novel that tackled racism in America, scored the most nominations this year.

It won a loyal following and critical acclaim last year during its nine-episode run.

British nominees this year include Killing Eve's Jodie Comer and The Crown's Olivia Colman - who are both up for best actress in a drama series.

Two Brits are also nominated for best supporting actress in a drama - Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) and Thandie Newton (Westworld), alongside Irish actress Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve).

Brian Cox, who was born in Dundee, is recognised for his role in Succession - where he plays Logan Roy, a harsh and vindictive media baron. Fellow Brits Matthew Macfadyen and Harriet Walter are also recognised for their performances in the satirical drama, which was created by British writer Jesse Armstrong.

Irish actor Paul Mescal, star of BBC Three's Normal people, is nominated for lead actor in a limited series.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cast of Succession, which has 18 nominations

The most nominated shows:

Watchmen - 26

- 26 The Marvelous Mrs Maisel - 20

- 20 Succession - 18

- 18 Ozark - 18

- 18 Schitt's Creek - 15

- 15 The Mandalorian - 15

There are some huge Hollywood names in the running this year, including Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Aniston (her first nomination in 11 years).

Netflix has the most nominations, with 160 in total. It's the second time the streaming service has beaten its rival HBO, which has 107 this year.

HBO suffered from the absence of former Emmys favourite Game of Thrones, which concluded in 2019 after its eighth season. Traditional broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS have just 127 nominations combined this year.

More than 25,000 members of the Television Academy vote for the awards, which were first presented in 1949. The name Emmy derives from an early piece of TV equipment called the image orthicon camera tube - or the Immy.

