Captain Sir Tom Moore story to be made into movie

Captain Tom Moore's life story is to become the subject of a major new film.

UK companies Fred Films and Powder Keg Pictures have bought the rights to the feature about the former British Army captain.

Capt Sir Tom rose to prominence during lockdown when he raised £39m for the National Health Service by walking laps of his garden.

He achieved the feat as he approached his 100th birthday, and has since been labelled a "national treasure".

The as-yet-untitled film will focus on the veteran's relationship with his younger family, who he moved in with following the death of his wife, Pamela.

The couple were married for 40 years.

The picture will also draw on his military career and show how the horrors of war shaped his life and inspired him to keep walking, despite having endured a long battle with skin cancer and a broken hip.

Which actor might play him?

Image copyright Getty Image caption Sir Michael Caine and Sir Anthony Hopkins: Two of Sir Tom favourites

When asked who might play him in the movie, Capt Sir Tom joked: "I don't know of any 100-year-old actors."

And he has a good point, nor do we.

But he did name two other knights of the realm, aged 87 and 82 respectively, who could give it a good go.

"I'm sure Michael Caine or Anthony Hopkins could do a wonderful job if they were prepared to age up!" suggested Capt Sir Tom.

Anyone who has seen Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will know that the age-up/down technology is available (at a price).

What have the producers made before?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The real-life Fisherman's Friends, pictured at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019

The film will be made by James Spring, Nick Moorcroft and Meg Leonard - the producers of Fisherman's Friends, and Finding Your Feet.

Both were successful films about older people (although admittedly not 100-year-olds), which perhaps explains why the same team are keen to tell Capt Sir Tom's story.

Fisherman's Friends centred around a group of Cornish fishermen from Port Isaac, who were signed by Universal Records and achieved a top 10 hit with their debut album of traditional sea shanties.

Finding Your Feet was about a woman (played by Imelda Staunton) who, after discovering that her husband was having an affair with her best friend, rediscovers her joie de vivre in London.

What do the producers say about Sir Tom?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Capt Sir Tom Moore raised £39m for the NHS during lockdown

Writer-producers Moorcroft and Leonard said in a joint statement: "This is a story about the power of the human spirit and Captain Sir Tom personifies that.

"We are honoured to be telling this unique and inspiring story and are excited about audiences getting to know the man behind the headlines."

"We received so many offers but what it boiled down to was trust," Capt Sir Tom's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore added.

"The family are big fans of the films James, Meg and Nick have written and produced and we hope that our story connects with audiences in the same way their previous films have done."

The team, whose upcoming film, Blithe Spirit - starring Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher and Judi Dench - will be released in December, are looking to shoot the Sir Tom project in 2021.

Who is Captain Sir Tom Moore?

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The army veteran released his autobiography this summer

After breaking two Guinness World Records (and capturing the hearts of the nation) with his fundraising garden laps in April, the army veteran quickly achieved a number one single with his rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone, alongside Michael Ball.

"My grandchildren can't believe I'm a chart-topper," he said at the time.

He was then knighted by the Queen in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle in July.

Capt Sir Tom, originally from Keighley, West Yorkshire, said it was "an absolutely outstanding day".

Since then, he has enjoyed a big media presence, releasing an autobiography, entitled Tomorrow Will Be A Good Day, and also appearing on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

Explaining his positive outlook to the TV host, he said: "I've always considered, if things were very hard, don't worry, you'll get through them."

"Don't give in, just keep on going and things will certainly get better," he added.

"That's the way to look at it."

