Why Dolly Alderton stopped writing about her personal life

"And I also just grew out of it, I think," she continues. "It takes its toll on you. Living in a way that means that you are constantly looking, in your day-to-day life and in your relationships and your friendships, to find material that will then be immediately put on the page, black and white, presented to the world as who you are and how you live, for that then to be digested, commented on and analysed. That is one hell of a life choice."