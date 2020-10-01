Chrissy Teigen reveals 'deep pain' of miscarriage

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in 2019

Model Chrissy Teigen, the wife of singer John Legend, has revealed she had a miscarriage in a moving statement on social media.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she wrote on Instagram.

Her post was accompanied by a black and white photo of her crying while sitting up in her hospital bed.

Legend and Teigen married in 2013 and have two children, Luna and Miles.

In her post, Teigen revealed the Los Angeles-based couple had been planning to call the baby Jack.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital," she wrote.

"But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

"Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she continued.

"I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

Facts about early pregnancy loss

In the UK, one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage - with most happening early before 12 weeks

There are 250,000 miscarriages every year and 10,000 ectopic pregnancies

Miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy during the first 23 weeks

An ectopic pregnancy is one that develops outside the uterus, or womb

Get information and support at BBC Action Line

Teigen, who is also a TV presenter, had been taken to hospital due to excessive bleeding during her pregnancy and had reassured fans she and the baby were healthy.

In her latest post, however, she revealed that "we were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed".

Teigen thanked her followers for their "positive energy, thoughts and prayers" and expressed gratitude for the "wonderful life" she enjoyed with her family.

"But everyday can't be full of sunshine," she continued. "On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Legend, 41, is a multiple Grammy-winning artist whose 2013 track All of Me - a song he dedicated to his wife - spent 92 weeks in the UK singles chart.

His parallel careers in film, music and TV work have seen him become an EGOT - one of only 16 people who've won a competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

