The programme's creators said Covid-19 "apparently took down our show"

Glow, the Netflix series about a 1980s female wrestling troupe, will not return for a fourth season as planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Work had begun on a final season, but it now won't be completed or screened.

Netflix said Covid "makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging".

Actress Kimmy Gatewood, who played Stacey, said she was "devastated", while fans and critics said the show's premature end "feels like a real loss".

Stars Alison Brie and Britt Baron also posted their reactions, with Brie saying she was "going to miss this".

Marc Maron, who played trainer Sam Sylvia, said the outcome "stinks".

In a statement to Deadline, creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said: "Covid has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. Covid also apparently took down our show.

"Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of Glow. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone."

They said they knew there were things happening in the world that were "much bigger than this right now". They added: "But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."

The cast included British singer-turned actress Kate Nash (left) and Alison Brie

The cast were three weeks into filming the fourth season when the pandemic struck in March, having finished the first episode and started work on the second, Deadline said.

But filming in Los Angeles with a large cast who are in close contact meant it had become too expensive and high-risk for Netflix to resume, the film industry website reported.

Fans and critics mourned the show's demise while praising it for being "so bold, warped and goofy, and yet, so emotionally sharp & realistic about the 1980s for women".

I try not to get too upset about cancellations. But I'm so sad about GLOW, bc I fell for that show the minute I saw the pilot—so bold, warped and goofy, and yet, so emotionally sharp & realistic about the 1980s for women. AND I WANTED TO SEE BETTY GILPIN HEAD UP A TV NETWORK. — Gremliny Nussboo (@emilynussbaum) October 5, 2020

anyway, since it's time to eulogize: GLOW was one of the smartest, most accessible works of gender commentary I've ever seen on television. much like wrestling, it took a complex feat of choreography and made it look effortless https://t.co/6sEh7aF0Pk — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) October 5, 2020

One last thing re #GLOW: there are a lot of women represented in front of and behind the camera here. They are not perfect storytellers and could always be more inclusive & diverse but a lot of people saw themselves in and felt empowered by these characters. Losing that matters. https://t.co/7EH36i3Zmj — Clarke Jack Nicholson & Michelle Pfeiffer in Wolfe (@clarkewolfe) October 6, 2020

why could they not just put #glow on hold like every other show? i would have happily waited 2 years until they could film safely. not getting a finale for one of the best ensemble casts of women on tv feels like a real loss — rachel syme (@rachsyme) October 5, 2020

Netflix has also announced it has cancelled another female-centred comedy-drama, Teenage Bounty Hunters, about twin sisters who hunt for criminals. It will end after a single series.