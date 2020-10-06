Eddie Van Halen, revered guitarist and co-founder of the popular rock ban Van Halen, has died of cancer, his son has announced.

The Dutch-American musician had been having treatment for throat cancer.

His band, Van Halen, were best known their song Jump, which hit the top of the US charts in 1984.

His son Wolfgang paid tribute to him on social media, saying he was the best father he could ever ask for.

My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop," his son wrote.

Celebrity news website TMZ, which first broke news of his death, said Van Halen died at St Johns Hospital in Santa Monica on Tuesday surrounded by his family.

