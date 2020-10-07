Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dan Levy co-created Schitt's Creek with his actor father Eugene

The co-creator of sitcom Schitt's Creek has criticised Comedy Central India for cutting footage of him kissing another man out of a scene it posted.

Dan Levy said "the censorship of gay intimacy" made a "harmful statement" against his show's inclusivity message.

The channel posted the clip on Twitter last March to promote the Housewarming episode of the show's fifth season.

Comedy Central India has yet to respond, but its US parent company posted a gif of the kiss in question.

The Housewarming episode features a game of Spin the Bottle in which various characters are dared to kiss each other.

In the clip posted on Comedy Central India's Twitter feed, the moment when Ted (Dustin Milligan) kisses Levy's character David has been cut.

It was the only kiss to have been removed from the scene, which also features two women kissing and a woman kissing a man.

Both Levys were honoured at last month's Emmy Awards

"You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?" wrote Levy on Twitter.

"This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message."

After posting his initial message, Dan Levy took to Twitter again to add: "For those who are confused, this is about a channel in India." He said the channel's US iteration had always been "lovely and respectful".

The row follows the impressive haul of awards that the sixth and final season Schitt's Creek received at last month's Emmy Awards.

The show, which Levy created with his actor father Eugene, tells of a family who move to a motel in a small town after losing their fortune.

The Canadian sitcom drew praise for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ people, among them Dan Levy's character and his boyfriend Patrick.

It has also given a significant boost to the real-life motel that doubles for the show's fictional Rosebud establishment.

It was reported this week that the owner of the motel is now seeking to sell the seven-acre property in Orangeville, Ontario.

"It's been a special property for us and I would really like to see it continue on as an homage to the Rosebud and Schitt's Creek," said owner Jesse Tipping.

"It's got potential and I want to see this piece of Canadian history have new breath."

