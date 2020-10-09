Blake Jenner takes 'full responsibility' for abuse

Image copyright Slaven Vlasic/Getty Image caption Former Glee star Blake Jenner says he hurt his former partner, "emotionally, mentally and yes, physically"

Former Glee star Blake Jenner has said he takes "full responsibility" for having abused his ex-partner "emotionally, mentally and physically".

Jenner played Ryder Lynn in the Fox musical comedy-drama series.

His Instagram post, which does not name his ex-partner, follows Supergirl star Melissa Benoist posting last year about domestic violence and an anonymous ex.

US news publications and a surge of social media posts have suggested they were each referring to each other.

WARNING: This article contains details which some people may find upsetting

"Over the past 11 months, I have been thinking about how to address a personal situation made public in late-2019," wrote Jenner.

"Throughout that time, I reflected on a period in my life that I had previously kept in the darkness out of shame and fear, but I know this is something that needs to be addressed, not just publicly, but also privately with the individual directly affected and with myself."

He added that an at-first passionate relationship with a "former partner" had ultimately became one "rooted in co-dependency".

"I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally and yes, physically," he continued.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Melissa Benoist previously said she hoped sharing her story would "help prevent more" from happening

In November last year, Benoist - who also appeared in Glee as the character Marley Rose - spoke about being in an abusive relationship - saying at one point she had to learn to lock herself in a room.

In a video on Instagram, the actress said she "never thought" she'd be sharing a story like this.

She then gave details of how the "violence escalated" and how she "had to get out".

"I hope telling my story might help prevent more stories like mine happening," she added.

'A moment that I will regret for the rest of my life'

While neither of them have publicly named the other as the person involved, Jenner's new post sees him confess to having thrown a phone in his ex lover's face, which he recalled as "a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life".

"If I could do anything to take it back, I would."

The couple, he explained, went through therapy in an attempt to fix their toxic relationship, which he claimed was abusive - both physically and emotionally - on both sides.

He suggested his ex partner became jealous of his prospective female co-stars, leading to him turning down work, and that they had threatened to self-harm.

"I have thought long and hard about whether or not to speak out about the pain that was inflicted onto me throughout the course of this relationship by my former partner; and I have come to the conclusion that yes, it is important for me to do so," he noted.

If you, or anyone you know, are affected by this story you can find more links to help on the BBC Advice pages or contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline.

