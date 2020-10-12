Museum of the Year: £200,000 prize split five ways amid 'financial peril'
- Published
Five museums and galleries have shared the coveted title of Museum of the Year title for 2020 - and the annual award's increased prize fund of £200,000.
The judges decided to split the honour five ways this year rather than picking one winner as usual.
The winners range from London's Science Museum to Gairloch Museum, in a former nuclear bunker in north-west Scotland.
The others are Aberdeen Art Gallery, South London Gallery and Towner Art Gallery in Eastbourne, East Sussex.
Jenny Waldman, director of the Art Fund, which runs the prize, said the winners were all "exceptional examples of museums offering inspiration, reflection and joy in the heart of communities".
Museums "can help rebuild our communities and confidence as we emerge from the virus", she said, adding: "But they face financial peril."
In recent years, the Museum of the Year winner has received £100,000, with four other shortlisted institutions getting £10,000 each. This year, the five winners will pocket £40,000 each.
The Art Fund said the shake-up was a response to the "unprecedented challenges that all museums face this year".
It's not the only award to be split this year - the Turner Prize was converted to £10,000 bursaries for 10 artists rather than choosing a single winner.
The five Museum of the Year winners:
Aberdeen Art Gallery
Aberdeen Art Gallery reopened last year after a redevelopment that increased the the number of works on display from 370 to 1080, and attracted 100,000 people in its first 100 days. The judges said they were impressed by "the beautifully executed restoration, and the commitment to involve the people of the city in the future of this rediscovered jewel on their doorstep". The gallery's manager Christine Rew said: "The award will help us make a difference to the lives of artists and audiences."
Gairloch Museum
On the north-west coast of Scotland, Gairloch Museum made a £2.4m move into a Cold War anti-aircraft command centre last year, which, according to The Art Fund, "transformed a village eyesore into an important visitor attraction". Curator Karen Buchanan said she hoped the recognition would bring "our small, independent museum to the national stage". She added: "With the prize money, we will be able to invest in our planned outdoor museum space and procure expertise and equipment to redesign our events and outreach programme for a sustainable, digital future."
The Science Museum
The judges said they "recognised the shift-change that had taken place in this well-known and much respected institution, not only in its spaces, but also in its relationship with its visitors and local communities". They also praised an overhaul that saw the opening of new galleries dedicated to medicine and London's scientific story from 1550-1800. Museum director Sir Ian Blatchford said they would use the prize money "to support local schoolchildren from communities that aren't able to currently visit the museum with special outreach sessions".
South London Gallery
The Camberwell venue was praised for an expansion that saw it take over the neighbouring Peckham Road Fire Station, as well as an "exciting programme of exhibitions and events, and a highly regarded free education programme". The judges were impressed by the gallery's "integrity, creativity and inspiring leadership". Gallery director Margot Heller said: "The financial insecurity brought by lockdown has forced us to find new ways to connect with local schools and families. The award will allow us to continue our existing programmes, as well offering us the chance to commission an exciting new work."
Towner Art Gallery, Eastbourne
The gallery was praised for the way it had "redefined its purpose as a free and open community resource and launched a new vision to transform communities through art" despite a funding cut. The judges said they also admired its "genuine commitment to promoting under-represented artists". Director Joe Hill said: "In the current unprecedented circumstances, we are proud to have continued to deliver a wide-ranging programme."