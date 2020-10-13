The Wanted's Tom Parker 'overwhelmed' by support after tumour diagnosis
The Wanted singer Tom Parker has said he has been "overwhelmed" by support after revealing he has an inoperable brain tumour.
On Monday, the 32-year-old pop star said he found out six weeks ago that he has a stage 4 glioblastoma.
He later posted on Instagram: "We truly are overwhelmed with everyone's love, support and positivity.
"We have had so many people reach out with positive stories and it's been incredible."
He added: "We are fighting this - thanks to everyone behind us fighting alongside us. Let's do this."
Parker achieved fame with the boy band in the early 2010s, reaching number one with the singles All Time Low and Glad You Came.
Since they went on hiatus in 2014, he has played Danny Zuko in a touring production of Grease, and made the semi-finals of Celebrity Masterchef.
He married actress Kelsey Hardwick in 2018. The couple have a 16-month-old daughter, Aurelia, and are expecting their second child.
Parker suffered a seizure in July and was put on a waiting list for an MRI scan. Six weeks later he had another, more serious seizure during a family trip to Norwich and was rushed to hospital.
After three days of tests, he was diagnosed with cancer.
On Monday, the couple posted a message on Instagram telling fans that Parker had begun chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.
"We are gonna fight this all the way," they said. "We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."
Glioblastoma is the most aggressive of brain tumours in adults.
The couple were inundated with messages of support on Monday.
"Sending so much love and support always," wrote Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington in a comment under their Instagram post.
"We love you Tom!" added The Only Way Is Essex's James "Arg" Argent, who appeared with Parker on ITV's cancer fundraiser The Real Full Monty in 2018. "We got this brother, No doubt about it!"
