BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty to join Radio 5 Live
- Published
BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty is to join Radio 5 Live, presenting three days a week in the mid-morning slot formerly filled by Emma Barnett.
Munchetty will host the radio show from 10:00-13:00 on Mondays to Wednesdays, and will keep her spot on the Breakfast sofa from Thursdays to Saturdays.
Barnett is leaving the radio station to move to Woman's Hour on Radio 4.
"5 Live has one of the most passionate, engaged audiences in radio," said Munchetty, who will start in January.
"The prospect of talking to those listeners every week really excites me."
The presenter was a stand-in host on the station over the summer. "I have always wanted to work more in radio and after such an enjoyable experience presenting on the station recently, I jumped at this opportunity," she added.
5 Live controller Heidi Dawson described Munchetty as a "brilliant broadcaster and a fearless journalist".
"She impressed us while working briefly at the station in the summer, when our listeners loved her warmth, wit and straight-talking interview style," she said.
Last year, Munchetty found herself at the centre of a BBC crisis when the corporation partially upheld a complaint against comments she made about Donald Trump, before the ruling was later overturned.
Adrian Chiles will continue to host 5 Live's mid-morning slot on Fridays, with the presenter for Thursdays still to be announced.
Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.