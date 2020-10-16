Matt Baker to return to The One Show for Rickshaw Challenge
- Published
Matt Baker, the former presenter of The One Show, is to return to the BBC programme to take part in its annual charity Rickshaw Challenge.
Baker, who left in March after a decade, will join six young people supported by Children In Need projects for the challenge - now also in its 10th year.
They will ride 322 miles in the grounds of the Goodwood Estate in Sussex.
Baker said he was "delighted" to be involved.
"In a year that has been tough for everyone, I am delighted that we can bring the Rickshaw Challenge back for the 10th year," he said.
"In the spirit of doing what we can, we're doing our best to make it as safe as possible for everybody involved and that includes our supporters that would usually come out to see us.
"So this year instead of coming out on the streets we're asking people to support us from the comfort of their own homes by tuning in to The One Show each evening."
This year's effort - starting Friday 6 November - will be the socially distanced equivalent of the inaugural 2011 challenge, which went from Edinburgh to London.
Baker will be joined for the challenge by Lewis, aged 18, from Coventry, who had his leg amputated after he was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2017.
Lewis said: "I have always been a keen footballer, so having my leg amputated was devastating for me."
He added that he hopes to "prove to myself just what I can achieve".
