Saturday Night Live: Adele 'excited' and 'terrified' to host
- Published
OK, so what do the following list of star names all have in common? Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae and Adele.
Well, as of this weekend, they will all have recently guest presented the coveted US comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live.
Adele announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, saying she is "so excited" and "absolutely terrified".
The Grammy-winning UK pop star will have one of her favourite US singer-songwriters, H.E.R, as a musical guest.
Her big presenting debut on the long-running NBC series is described as "a standalone moment", and as such is not necessarily tied to her releasing any new music.
"Bloooooody hellllll" wrote Adele. "I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!
View this post on Instagram
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻
"I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right."
She added: "But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it's 2020 right?"
Adele has kept a low profile since her world tour ended early in 2017, but she has been rumoured to be in the studio making a new fourth album.
Privately, the star's been through a break-up with her husband Simon Konecki and, on her 31st birthday, she wrote that she'd "changed drastically in the last couple years".
Tabloid attention has focused on her recent Instagram posts, which have shown the singer has lost weight.
Can an SNL slot help a Brit star to break America?
Yes! In a word.
The 32-year-old Londoner got her big break in America as a musical guest on the show in 2008, when she appeared alongside the then-US vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in what turned out to be one of the most-watched episodes ever.
Now on the eve of another US presidential election, Adele said it feels like her career is about to come full circle.
"It'll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an [US] election... which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn't possibly say no!" she wrote.
US audiences are, of course, fairly au fait with the star already, after her 2015 album, 25, won album of the year at the Grammys. Remember? Yes you do, that was the night she tearfully dedicated the award to "the artist of my life" Beyonce, who was looking on lovingly in the front row.
Aanother Brit who recently boosted her profile Stateside by hosting Saturday Night Live is Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The Fleabag and Killing Eve creator is becoming a big name now on both sides of the Atlantic, having won big at last year's Emmy Awards.
Her hosting duties included appearing as the character Bella Rosa, in a skit of the UK reality show Love Island, which has also spawned a US version.
Waller-Bridge appeared caked in fake tan and with lip fillers, looking for love with somebody "proper fit", with "tattoos" and "really great banter".
Down the years the likes of Sir Ian McKellen, Ringo Starr, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Daniel Radcliffe have all hosted the show.
Earlier this month, the first episode of the 46th series of the show - hosted by Chris Rock - drew an audience of more than 8 million viewers (according to The Hollywood Reporter).
So no pressure Adele...
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.