Ozzy Osbourne's tour officially postponed the day before first date
- Published
Ozzy Osbourne's European tour has been officially postponed, the day before it was scheduled to start in Newcastle.
Wife and manager Sharon Osbourne had said in an interview that it would be delayed, but fans were left frustrated by the lack of official confirmation.
"I really want to thank my fans for their loyalty and for waiting for me," Ozzy has now said in a statement.
The tour, which had already been postponed twice due to ill health, will now kick off in Berlin in January 2022.
"Believe me, I can't wait to see you all again," the Black Sabbath frontman added. "Please stay safe in these uncertain times."
The No More Tours 2 tour was scheduled to start on Friday and tickets for the 2020 dates remained on sale until Thursday afternoon, despite coronavirus restrictions making shows impossible at previous capacity levels. It was the last tour still in arena schedules this side of 2021.
Earlier in the week, some fans criticised the fact that there had been no official update from the promoters, venues, Ticketmaster or Ozzy's website or social channels.
Speaking to BBC News on Tuesday, fan Gregor McCormick said: "It's not fair to keep people in the dark. It's ridiculous. They need to keep people up to date."
Mr McCormick, 57, from South Ayrshire, had tickets to see the Prince of Darkness in Glasgow on Sunday, the tour's second night.
"We haven't had any definitive 'Yes' or 'No'," he said. "Obviously in our own minds, with Covid-19, we know this is not going ahead. But people have spent hundreds of pounds. Not giving us information is absolutely diabolical."
Another fan, Ben Black, 40, from Northumberland, said on Tuesday: "The only thing I've seen is third-party sources on the internet saying it's not going ahead. People need advance warning."
Speaking to Planet Rock earlier this month, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager, said the tour had been rearranged for 2022.
"Everybody's booking their tours again for like 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it's crazy," she said. "Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back."
'Ever-changing situation'
On Friday, support band Judas Priest tweeted to say the tour was being put back "due to the ongoing issues with Covid-19".
Promoters Live Nation confirmed the postponement on Thursday, putting it down to "the unprecedented and ever-changing situation".
The new dates will come three years after the tour was originally due to take place.
The rock star, who will be 73 in 2022, has struggled with his health in recent years, and this January revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Live Nation said tickets would remain valid for the new dates, and refunds "must be sought at point of purchase".
Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.