Roald Dahl’s The Witches: Will Gompertz reviews the film starring Anne Hathaway ★★★☆☆

The basic story remains true to the book: a young boy and his grandma go for a restorative stay at a seaside hotel at the same time as an army of Witches arrive for their annual convention disguised as wealthy women attending a Children's charity event. The gnarly-fingered coven actually loathe children and hatch a grisly plan to turn them all into mice, reckoning that the little pests would subsequently be killed by their own parents who have mistaken them for noxious vermin - thereby saving the witches the trouble of doing the dreadful deed.