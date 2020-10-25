Frank Bough: Former Grandstand presenter dies, aged 87
The former TV presenter Frank Bough has died at the age of 87, a family friend has told the BBC.
Bough was one of the highest-profile and highest-paid hosts on BBC television.
He presented the BBC's flagship sports programme, Grandstand, and launched the corporation's Breakfast Time TV programme in 1983.
Bough died last Wednesday in a care home.
A keen footballer, Bough began presenting Sportsview in 1964, taking over from Peter Dimmock.
After his stint on the programme ended in 1968, he moved to Grandstand - the BBC's leading sports show on Saturday afternoon.
Bough would go on to be involved in the launch of the BBC's Breakfast Time in January 1983, before quitting in 1987 to present the Holiday programme.
But his career was brought to an abrupt end after a newspaper exposed his use of drugs and prostitutes. He was sacked by the BBC in 1988.
The story came as a particular shock, given Bough's hitherto clean-cut family-man image.