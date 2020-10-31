John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band: 50 years on - Will Gompertz reviews new book ★★★★☆

But there is one area in which it falls frustratingly short, and that is with the text. The glue that binds this particular narrative together is a collection of first-person recollections about what happened. John talks movingly about his relationship with his parents, Yoko about falling in love with John. We hear from Arthur Janov, the man behind the Primal Scream Therapy that was central to the creation of both albums. There are contributions from Petula Clark, Ringo Starr, and Eric Clapton. All are fine and worthy of a place, but annoyingly none are dated nor source provided or footnote given within the main body of the book.