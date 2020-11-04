Christopher Nolan: 'Studios drawing wrong Tenet conclusions'
- Published
Director Christopher Nolan believes film studios have been "drawing the wrong conclusions" from the box office performance of his blockbuster Tenet.
Nolan told the Los Angeles Times they should adapt to "the new reality".
Tent has grossed almost $350m (£270m) globally since its August release - less than might be expected in normal times, but more than thought possible during a pandemic.
Many cinemas have been forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus.
Nolan said Warner Bros had made the decision to release his action sci-fi thriller, the first major studio release since the beginning of the pandemic.
He said he was "thrilled" that Tenet had made as much money as it had during this difficult period.
Yet he was also concerned that it had been unfairly judged by the standards of 2019, "the biggest year for theatrical films in history".
'Pre-Covid expectations'
"I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release," said Nolan.
"That rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much needed revenue, they're looking at where it hasn't lived up to pre-Covid expectations."
He said he feared studios would "start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting.
"Long term, moviegoing is a part of life, like restaurants and everything else," he continued. "But right now, everybody has to adapt to a new reality."
Several major UK cinema chains, including Cineworld and Vue, closed their doors last month after the producers of the upcoming James Bond film postponed its release again.
Others have remained open, showing titles such as Saint Maud, After We Collided and Bill & Ted Face the Music.
From this Thursday, all cinemas in England will have to close their doors once again for at least a month due to the second national lockdown.
Before Tenet, Nolan was best known for such films as Dunkirk, Interstellar and the three Batman films that make up the Dark Knight trilogy.
Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.