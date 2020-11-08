I'm A Celebrity: Mo Farah, Shane Richie and Victoria Derbyshire sign up
Sir Mo Farah, Shane Richie and Victoria Derbyshire are among the stars heading to a Welsh castle to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The pandemic means they aren't going to the Australian jungle as usual - this year's series has been relocated to the ruined Gwrych Castle in Conwy.
They will be joined by actress Beverley Callard, presenter Vernon Kay and former Strictly dancer AJ Pritchard.
The series will begin on ITV next Sunday, 15 November.
EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Paralympic champion Hollie Arnold, and author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher will also be hoping to be crowned the first king or queen of the castle.
While they won't face the usual bush tucker trials, ITV has promised that the contestants can still look forward to "a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises".
Preparations at the 19th Century castle have gone ahead despite the "firewall" lockdown in Wales, which ends on Monday.
The 2019 launch show was ITV's most-watched programme of the year, seen by more than 13 million people.
The 2020 contestants:
Hollie Arnold
She won her fourth consecutive javelin world title at the 2019 World Para-Athletics Championships a year ago, and won a gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016. She was appointed an MBE in 2017, and was nominated for BBC Cymru Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2019.
Beverley Callard
Best known as Coronation Street's Liz McDonald, she began playing the ITV soap's leopard skin-loving landlady in 1989. In 2019, she announced that she was leaving the cobbles.
Victoria Derbyshire
The BBC journalist won a Bafta for best TV news coverage in 2017, and won the Royal Television Society's network presenter of the year and interview of the year awards in 2018. But her self-titled BBC Two show was axed as part of BBC cuts earlier this year.
Sir Mo Farah
With four Olympic gold medals, he is Britain's most successful Olympic track and field athlete. But his participation in I'm A Celebrity... has raised questions about how the show will affect his preparation for the 10,000m at the rescheduled Tokyo Games next year.
Giovanna Fletcher
Giovanna Fletcher is an author, presenter and parenting guru, and the wife of McFly star Tom Fletcher. Her books include Happy Mum, Happy Baby: My Adventures in Motherhood, and she also presents The Baby Club at Home on CBeebies.
Vernon Kay
Kay is a former BBC Radio 1 and T4 presenter, as well as the ex-host of ITV shows including All Star Family Fortunes, Beat the Star and Splash! He is married to Tess Daly, co-presenter of I'm A Celebrity's ratings rival Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One.
Jordan North
North hosts Radio 1's lunchtime show from Fridays to Sundays, as well as the podcast Help I Sexted My Boss, and previously presented 4Music's Trending Live. He started his broadcasting career as a researcher for fellow campmate Victoria Derbyshire on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Jessica Plummer
Plummer has just left EastEnders after starring as Chantelle Atkins, who was murdered by her abusive husband. Before that, Plummer was a member of girl group Neon Jungle, who had two UK top 10 hits in 2014.
AJ Pritchard
The dancer joined Strictly in 2016 and was in the show's professional ranks for four years. But in March he announced he was leaving to "follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis".
Shane Richie
He's been a game show host, West End actor and singer, but Richie is best known for playing the lovable and long-suffering Alfie Moon in EastEnders on and off between 2002 and 2019.
