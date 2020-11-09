BBC News

MTV EMAs: BTS, Lady Gaga and Little Mix dominate distanced awards

By Mark Savage
BBC music reporter

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionBTS won four of the five categories they were nominated in.

BTS were the big winners at the 2020 MTV EMAs, taking home four prizes, including best song and best group.

The Korean boyband also won the "biggest fans" category for the third time, overtaking One Direction and Justin Bieber, who have each won twice.

Lady Gaga was named artist of the year, just as she did at the US equivalent of the MTV-branded show in September.

The virtual ceremony was hosted by Little Mix, minus Jesy Nelson, who had to pull out after falling ill.

The 29-year-old was also forced to miss the grand final of the BBC One talent show Little Mix: The Search on Saturday night.

Her bandmates performed new single, Sweet Melody, as a trio; and later picked up the best pop prize.

"We just wish our girl Jesy was here to receive this with us," said Leigh-Anne Pinnock. "She'd be so happy."

Singer Jade Thirlwall also poked fun at social distancing regulations, wearing a belt studded with spikes that enforced a two metre perimeter around her at all times.

"I may borrow that when I go to the supermarket," quipped her bandmate, Perrie Edwards.

image copyrightMTV

They weren't the only ones to take extra precautions: Alicia Keys performed Love Looks Better with her face completely covered by a gem-encrusted mesh mask.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionAlicia Keys travelled through the streets of downtown Los Angeles while playing piano during her performance.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis across, this year's EMAs featured filmed performances from various locations around Europe - enabling musicians to stage more spectacular performances than they'd have managed in the usual arena setting.

British punk-pop star Yungblud strapped on angel wings and flew around London's historic Roundhouse venue, while singing his hits Cotton Candy and Strawberry Lipstick.

David Guetta and Raye played on a specially-constructed stage at Budapest's Széchenyi Bath - bathed in a waterfall of lights.

Their performance marked the fact that the ceremony was originally supposed to be held in Hungary before Covid-19 struck.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionYungblud also won the "push" award for best new artist.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionDavid Guetta and Raye performed the single Let's Love

Sam Smith played their new song Diamonds in an empty theatre, against a dramatic backdrop of red light and lightning strikes.

The singer, who revealed they were non-binary last year, ended their performance with a stark message about LGBT rights.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe singer's third album, Love Goes, entered the charts at number two on Friday
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSmith has become more vocal about LGBT rights in recent years

US rap star DaBaby used his performance to deliver a message about police brutality and racial justice.

As he started singing the number one hit Rockstar, the rapper was seen being arrested and slammed into the hood of a police car.

Transitioning to the song Blind, he appeared in court defending himself and wrapped up the performance giving a victorious press conference on the steps of the courtroom.

image copyrightMTV
image captionDaBaby received four nominations at the ceremony, but went home empty-handed.

Lewis Hamilton presented the "video for good" award to H.E.R. for I Can't Breathe - which compiled footage of protests against police brutality and systemic racism from around the world, culminating with a register of the names of people who have been killed, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"In what's been an extremely challenging year, it's great to see that music is still a unifying force," said the Formula 1 driver, "whether it's offering hope, solidary and comfort - or powerfully standing up for what's right."

The show also included tributes to stars like Chadwick Boseman, Juice WRLD, Popsmoke and Glee actress Naya Rivera, and a montage dedicated to rock legend Eddie Van Halen - "a musician who helped build MTV in its early days".

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionLittle Mix won the best pop award

DJ Khaled was awarded best video for Popstar, his hit with Drake and Justin Bieber; while Cardi B was named best hip hop, Coldplay won best rock, and Hayley Williams snagged the award for best alternative.

Receiving the best song award for their pop smash Dynamite, BTS thanked their fans, saying: "This means so much for us, because we really wanted to enjoy this song with our fans at this difficult time."

"We've been working hard to be a group that can touch hearts and people and give them hope through music," added RM.

The full list of winners is below.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionPop newcomer Tate McRae performed a tightly-choreographed version of You Broke Me First on a waterlogged stage

Best Video

  • DJ Khaled feat. Drake - Popstar
  • Billie Eilish - everything i wanted
  • Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
  • Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - Tusa
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
  • Taylor Swift - The Man
  • The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Best Artist

  • Lady Gaga
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Miley Cyrus
  • The Weeknd

Best Song

  • BTS - Dynamite
  • DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
  • Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
  • Roddy Ricch - The Box
  • The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

  • Karol G feat. Nicki Minaj - Tusa
  • BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
  • Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
  • DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
  • Justin Bieber feat. Quavo - Intentions
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
  • Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I'm Ready

Best Pop

  • Little Mix
  • BTS
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Katy Perry
  • Lady Gaga

Best Group

  • BTS
  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Blackpink
  • Chloe x Halle
  • CNCO
  • Little Mix
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionDoja Cat opened the ceremony - crawling out of a TV set, before performing a hard rock version of Say So in a field of daisies

Best New artist

  • Doja Cat
  • BENEE
  • DaBaby
  • Jack Harlow
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Yungblud

Biggest Fans

  • BTS
  • Ariana Grande
  • Blackpink
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Best Latin

  • Karol G
  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

Best Rock

  • Coldplay
  • Green Day
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Pearl Jam
  • Tame Impala
  • The Killers

Best Hip Hop

  • Cardi B
  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Travis Scott

Best Electronic

  • David Guetta
  • Calvin Harris
  • Kygo
  • Marshmello
  • Martin Garrix
  • The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

  • Hayley Williams
  • blackbear
  • FKA twigs
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • The 1975
  • twenty one pilots

Video for Good

  • H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe
  • Anderson .Paak - Lockdown
  • David Guetta & Sia - Let's Love
  • Demi Lovato - I Love Me
  • Jorja Smith - By Any Means
  • Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Best Push

  • Yungblud
  • AJ Mitchell
  • Ashnikko
  • BENEE
  • Brockhampton
  • Conan Gray
  • Doja Cat
  • Georgia
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lil Tecca
  • Tate McRae
  • Wallows

Best Virtual Live

  • BTS Bang Bang Con - The Live
  • J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience
  • Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World
  • Little Mix - Uncancelled
  • Maluma - Papi Juancho Live
  • Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

