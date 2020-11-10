Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden questions future of public service broadcasting
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says there is genuine debate over whether "we need" public service broadcasters such as the BBC and Channel 4.
He told The Telegraph it was time to "ask really profound questions" about their role in the digital age - "and indeed whether we need them at all".
Mr Dowden is set to announce a new panel of experts to assess the future of public service broadcasting.
He said Netflix and Amazon Prime had "lobbed a grenade into the system".
Mr Dowden added that the panel of broadcasting, journalism and technology leaders would not be "tiptoeing around the edges" but rather "drilling right down into the current system and how it operates".
He continued: "Public service broadcasting has already lived, adapted and thrived through a hundred years of history. It's time to start thinking about what it does next."
Panel members will include Conservative peer Lord Grade, who has previously been the chairman of the BBC, executive chairman of ITV and CEO of Channel 4, Baroness Bertin, a former press secretary to David Cameron and Sir Robbie Gibb, the former director of communications to Theresa May and former head of BBC Westminster.
Joining them will be Andrew Griffith MP, Boris Johnson's former business tsar and former chief operating officer of Sky Group PLC and Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook's vice president for Europe.
Several former senior executives of Sky, ITN and Endemol Shine are also on the panel.
The panel will advise ministers on a strategic review of all public broadcasters, including ITV, Channel 5, STV in Scotland and S4C in Wales, looking at whether their current funding and governance arrangements are "fit for purpose".
The Telegraph said the panel was also expected to look at whether the broadcasters should continue to have prominence on channel menus by virtue of their status.
'Harangued or ignored'
The news comes as the government launches negotiations to decide how much the TV licence fee will cost between 2022 and 2027. That will determine how much funding the BBC and SC4 receives.
Mr Dowden has written to the BBC asking how it intends to make savings, including through the salaries of its on-air talent, how it will support the vulnerable, elderly and lowest paid, and how it intends to "fly the flag for Britain in every corner of the world".
The culture secretary praised the role of the BBC during the coronavirus pandemic but argued that "a growing number of viewers feel harangued or ignored" in news, drama and comedy and it must change to ensure it reflects the views of the "entire nation".
He wrote: "Someone switching on their TV from their semi in Bradford should feel just as represented by the Beeb as a person watching in their Islington townhouse."
The channel was launched in 1982 as a publicly-owned, commercially-funded public service broadcaster.
It does not receive public funding and has a remit to deliver "innovative, alternative content that challenges the status quo".
