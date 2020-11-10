Michael J Fox goes back to Back To The Future for cameo in Lil Nas X video
By Mark Savage
BBC music reporter
- Published
Actor Michael J Fox has reprised his role as Marty McFly in a new video for rap star Lil Nas X.
Fox appears in a trailer for the upcoming single, Holiday, which sees Nas arrive in the Wild West just as Santa Claus is thrown out of a saloon.
After he picks up Santa's hat, Nas discovers he's been chosen as "the new Santa" and must travel to the future.
As he sets off on a reindeer, Fox shouts after him: "Whatever you do Nas, don't go to 2020!"
It is the first time Fox has played his most famous character on screen since Back To The Future Part III in 1990 (although he previously recorded dialogue as Marty McFly for the 2015 video game Lego Dimensions).
In the video, he even wears the same cowboy outfit as in the third film, where his time-travelling teenager was trapped in an old Western town.
The cameo comes a week after the 59-year-old said he may be forced to retire from acting.
Speaking to People magazine, Fox said his "short-term memory is shot" as a result of Parkinson's, which he was first diagnosed with in 1991.
"I always had a real proficiency for lines and memorization," he told the magazine.
"And I had some extreme situations where the last couple of jobs I did were actually really word-heavy parts. I struggled during both of them."
Admitting that "acting is getting tougher to do," he said that writing was now his main creative outlet.
Speech problems
Fox was one of the biggest stars of the 1980s, thanks to his roles in the Back To The Future films, as well as the TV sitcom Family Ties and projects like Teen Wolf and Casualties Of War.
He began to notice tremors in his hands while shooting the comedy Doc Hollywood in 1991, and was diagnosed with Parkinson's shortly after.
After going public with his diagnosis in 1998, he continued acting, notably starring in Spin City from 1996-2001 and appearing as a recurring guest star on legal dramas Boston Legal and The Good Wife.
His struggle with the degenerative disease was documented in his 2002 autobiography, Lucky Man, where he revealed he had turned to drink after the diagnosis, almost destroying his marriage in the process.
He described his symptoms as including "rigidity, shuffling, tremors, lack of balance [and] diminished small motor control". In recent years, he has also struggled with his speech, and practices tongue-twisters to improve his diction.
Coldplay cameo
Lil Nas X, who achieved overnight fame in 2019 with his country-rap crossover Old Town Road, releases his new single on 13 November.
It is not yet known whether Fox will have a bigger role in the full video.
The star last played McFly as a gift to Chris Martin's son Moses, whose favourite film is Back To The Future.
Fox joined Coldplay on stage in New Jersey in 2016, playing Johnny B Goode - recreating one of the original movie's pivotal scenes.
